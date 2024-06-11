Comic actor Yogot of the Junka Towm TV series fame has been confirmed dead by a source close to him

A video of the actor making signs and gestures as he was unable to speak has popped up online

The source close to him has opened up about the actor's cause of death and final moments

Ghanaian actor Osman Idris, known by his name in the popular TV series Junka Town, has died after a short illness.

Reports of the actor's death have been confirmed by a close source close to him.

A video of the actor depicting the impact of the illness on his health before his sudden demise has popped up online.

Yogot's cause of death determined

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Yogot was seen making hand gestures as he could not speak due to his illness.

The actor appeared to be complaining about a throat condition that had affected his speech and made it difficult for him to consume food.

According to a report by 233 Times, Yogot had been suffering from a carbuncle in his throat. The source close to the actor said.

"He became helpless this morning, and we rushed him to the Great Faith Family Clinic inside the Efua Crentsil Hospital at Effiakuma. We were at a point referred to Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital when the unfortunate occurred. He died this morning (11th June, 2024).”

The actor's sudden demise has sent shockwaves across Ghana's film community. Fans of the popular TV series have taken to social media to relive the actor's profound on-screen moments.

Tributes pour in for Yogot

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments in reaction to Yogot's passing.

★★SirFlex★★ said:

I thought he was doing one of his tricks oo.. RIPP

venash45 wrote:

Oh this is sad when did this happened

Nurse ‍⚕️ Ntw3ntw3 noted:

I think he couldn’t find someone to help him with hospital and stuffs so sorry bro

kayoh_mayne reported:

Watching the video you might think he’s making jokes meanwhile he telling the world what really is wrong with him. Sad RIP

Too Much claims Junka Town was the best film of its era

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor Too Much, in an interview with Poleeno Multimedia, made a bold assertion about Junka Town, the TV show that made him famous, claiming that it was the best film of its era.

Too Much, who was the main character in the show, said he believes that no other Ghanaian movie could match the impact and popularity of Junka Town at its peak.

