Yogot, famed for his role in the Junka Town TV series, has been buried

News of the comic actor's demise has sent shockwaves across Ghana's film community

Moments of his prompt burial have surfaced online, stirring up numerous emotional reactions from fans

Ghanaian actor Osman Idris, popularly known as Yogot, has died after a short illness which affected his throat.

The actor cut his teeth with the popular TV series Junka Town, set in one of Takoradi's most renowned communities, Effiakuma.

The actor is believed to have died on June 11 and was buried shortly after, as per Islamic customs.

Yogot: Late Junka Town Star Buried, Receives A Hero's Sendoff In Effiakuma Photo source: Instagram/YogotJunkaTown

Yogot gets a hero's send-off

According to a source close to Yogot, the actor suffered from a carbuncle in his throat, which affected his speech and eating.

A video of Yogot in pain, as he lamented about his condition with hand gestures, has thrown many fans into a state of mourning.

The actor was a beloved figure in his community, Effiakuma, which is home to top Ghanaian stars, including Kofi Kinaata.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, hundreds of people swarmed around Yogot's remains as it was being transported to his final resting place.

Tributes pour in for Yogot

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments in reaction to Yogot's burial.

Arhin Alfred said:

May the good Lord keep him in his bosom R.I.P Takoradi and Ghana beyond has lost a great actor. My deepest condolences to his family and the whole of Takoradi entertainment fraternity

Ayenbilla Akurugu wrote:

A TIME TO BE BORN AND A TIME TO DIE

Solange Veronica Agbale noted:

Awww so it's true rest on champ

Catherine Savage commented:

We are nothing but “A Pencil in the hands of our creator”. May his soul rest in perfect peace, my deepest condolences to you, my dear brother and your team, as well as his entire families.

Baidoo Beduwa added:

Aww what happened to yogurt, oh how, this is bad

