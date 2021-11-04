Bhadext Cona has spoken after she 'plagiarised' Kuami Eugene's video for the Bunker song

According to her, she wanted to pay Kuami Eugene back in his own coin which resulted in her copying his idea

She revealed that a third party sent the song to Eugene some months ago for a possible collaboration but he turned it into his own song

Lady of the moment and Ghanaian female singer, Comfort Sticking known by the stage name Bhadext Cona, has explained why she copied Kuami Eugene's Bunker video.

While speaking in an interview with blogger Sammy K, Bhadext Cona indicated that she wanted the Angela hitmaker to also feel the pain of the people whose songs he samples.

She indicated it was painful for someone to work so hard on a project for another person to sample and release it ahead of time.

According to Bhadext Cona, someone sent the Bolga song to Kuami Eugene for a possible collaboration only for him to spin it around and release it as his own song a month later.

Bhadext Cona copies Kuami Eugene's video

The Bolga singer who recently released the official music video for their song said she was stunned to see her work out there and decided to hit back at Kuami Eugene.

As a result, she also plagiarised the concept of Kuami Eugene's Bunker music video and turned it into her own.

She went viral online after a collage of the two music videos popped up online showing massive similarities.

There were some slight differences in Bhadext Cona's video as against that of Kuami Eugene's but it was clear that there was a clear case of 'copying'.

Kuami Eugene's Bunker video was released some 3 weeks ago and it is flying high on YouTube where it has garnered over 1.3 million views aside reactions and comments.

Bhadext Cona's Bolga video however was released days ago and had the same concept as that of the Walahi crooner's video.

