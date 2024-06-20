Gospel singer Joe Mettle is gearing up for his highly anticipated Praise Reloaded concert

The singer talked about the upcoming show in a recent interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM

He also opened up about his personal life sharing more insights about his wife and daughter

Ghanaian gospel musician Joe Mettle has opened up about his wife, Selasie, whom he married in 2020.

The gospel star has a two-year-old daughter with his adorable wife, who prefers to stay off the media.

In a recent interview, the well-renowned singer uncovered the bond he shares with his wife at home and the studio.

Joe Mettle uncovers his wife's talent

According to Joe Mettle, he shares a unique work-life balance with his family.

Speaking to Hitz FM's Andy Dosty, Joe Mettle recounted how his young daughter inspired his smash hit single Kadosh. He said,

She had just been born. You know how pure and small children look. I was holding her. And I think all of a sudden, the spirit of God asked me, Do you think this child is pure, I said Yes. And God says it cannot even be compared to how pure and holy I am."

The singer explained that the thought process helped him write the song, which celebrates God's holiness. He also established that his collaboration with his wife is done but yet to be released. He extolled his wife's singing abilities, whetting fans' appetite for the collaboration.

Joe Mettle has begun preparations for his Praise Reloaded concert at the Accra Sports Stadium. The event will be free, despite fans paying admission fees to enter in previous editions.

Joe Mettle recounts how he met his wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Joe Mettle had opened up about how he met his wife, Selassie, through social media. He explained that his love story did not begin with a long-term friendship or knowing her before marriage.

Joe Mettle said he received a message from his now wife and immediately felt he had met the right woman because he makes decisions based on what the spirit tells him.

