Joe Mettle, in an interview, has expressed that he has no intention of collaborating with secular musicians

The Gospel musician explained that the Holy Spirit hasn't permitted him to feature secular artistes

Joe Mettle also disclosed that he rejected collaboration offers from Sarkodie and M.anifest in the past

Award-winning Ghanaian Gospel musician Joe Mettle has opened up about possible future music collaborations with non-gospel musicians.

Joe Mettle rejects collaborations with secular artistes

In an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, Joe Mettle dismissed the idea of music collaborations with secular Ghanaian artistes.

The Gospel singer made this known while addressing rumours that he had rejected an opportunity to collaborate with Sarkodie on a song.

Joe Mettle explained that he could not feature secular artistes because the Holy Spirit had not permitted him to collaborate with secular artistes in Ghana.

He said,

"Sarkodie and I understood each other. He spoke to me about a collaboration. It is a door I don't want to open. When the spirit allows you to do certain things, there is a reason. If I collaborate with one person, I will have to collaborate with everyone."

He also revealed that he had rejected a music collaboration with M.anifest.

He said,

"One of the people who has been calling me out a lot lately is M.anifest. I don't know why he has been doing that to me. Anytime you ask him, he says I don't want to collaborate with him. We are brothers though."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Joe Mettle rejecting collaborations with secular artistes

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to Joe Mettle rejecting collaborations with secular artistes.

@real_homie482 said:

"Our level Christianity is different from that of someone abroad, Tasha Cobbs will future Nicky and will have no problem. When u come to Africa everything about us is different."

@manuelphrimpz said:

"His decision so I guess we can only respect that."

@CharlesMojnr1 said:

"MOG Music did a classic with sark and it didn’t change anything about him. I respect joe’s decision but it ain’t solid. Since you are preaching the gospel to ppl, I think is a good way to get unbeliever to get close to God. God is not a selective God."

@eyram_noble said:

"I think the way people try worship (know) God for others is some way paaa ooo. God is worshiped on a personal level. That is how Joe does his own and it works for him. If others are collaborating with secular artists so be it. He said ‘no’. # You gotta know God for yourself."

@SherryFord82398 said:

"Well … let’s respect his decision but I don’t think collaborating with them is a bad thing…"

