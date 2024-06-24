A video of renowned gospel musician Yaw Sarpong speaking about his relationship with his wife, Pinamang, has surfaced online

Setting the records straight during an interaction with Bishop JY Adu, he said his wife abandoned their kids in Accra about 20 years ago and relocated to Kumasi

Netizens who saw the video were stunned and took to the comment section to express their views

Renowned gospel musician Yaw Sarpong has set the records straight about his relationship with his wife, Pinamang.

According to the music legend, Pinamang is no longer his wife since they parted ways 20 years ago.

Yaw Sarpong and his wife, Pinamang. Image credit: @Oyerepa TV, Yaw Sarpong

Source: Facebook

His comment comes after Pinamang dragged him to Auntie Naa's show on Oyerepa FM, levelling various allegations against him and his singing partner, Maame Tiwaa.

He recounted a heartbreaking tale of how his wife walked out of their marriage, abandoned their kids in Accra and relocated to Kumasi after they had issues.

"I recall performing in Kumasi when I heard that she had abandoned our kids and moved to Kumasi. True to my whistleblower's words, I saw her at the event I was performing at," he told Bishop JY Adu.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Yaw Sarpong's statement about his marriage

Netizens who saw the post were surprised at Yaw Sarpong's revelation and took to the comment section to express mixed views.

While some supported Yaw Sarpong's claim, others defended his wife, and another group called out the pastor who conducted the interview.

@mavis amoah wrote:

"Hmmmm I'm even shock mpo , marriage is not easy oo."

@Mî Rèîna wrote:

"Since the man of God is in support of the Man’s family and Maa Tiwaa, this is what will happen…..but only God knows the truth oww."

@NaNa King wrote:

"You will only understand the pastor if you truly love Yaw Sarpong it's very sad how this legend has been disgraced."

@Kwame Afreh Sika wrote:

"The man is not right in his head."

@Asaah Bebe proud kwahuian wrote:

"He said he has recover before she left him in 2012 but he said 20 years so which is which so it means 2012 when he was sick she was there for him."

@gaddyloves wrote:

"Eeeiii Bishop. All these people are called pastors."

@Asaah Bebe proud kwahuian wrote:

"The pastor asks she leave you when you were sick at 2012 he said no before my sickness at 2012 so how come is 20 year hmmmmm."

Tiwaa opens up on Yaw Sarpong's relationship with his estranged wife in latest video

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of Tiwaa making wild allegations against Yaw Sarpong's wife and children went viral.

She accused them of using the musician's health to enrich themselves.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh