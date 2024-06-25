Ghanaian Bishop JY Adu, who now has renowned musician Yaw Sarpong in his custody, has revealed further details about Yaw Sarpong's wife and children

In the latest development, JY Adu Sarpong has accused the sons of the musician of seizing his car, and donations meant to take care of his hospital bills

Netizens who saw the post were divided and took to the comment section to express their views

Ghanaian Bishop JY Adu, who currently has Ghanaian musician Yaw Sarpong in his custody, has made some groundbreaking revelations about the gospel singer's sons.

According to the pastor, Yaw Sarpong's sons have confiscated various items needed to ensure the well-being of their dad, including donations meant for his hospital bills.

He noted in an interview that the two young men seized the musician's vehicle meant for transporting him to the hospital and back in addition to monies sent to his mobile money account worth about GH¢60,000, also meant for catering for his treatment.

JY Adu explained that it took the intervention of Yaw Sarpong's singing partner, Maame Tiwaa and her daughter, who live abroad, to help secure medicine and other necessities for the Ghanaian musician.

Netizens react to J Y Adu's comments

Bishop JY Adu's comment about Yaw Sarpong's sons has drawn reactions from netizens who thronged the comment section.

@abigaildonkoh wrote:

"Tiwaa children are all abroad and the wife's children are all in Ghana. pastor let God be the judge."

@J. W. P. Agyei wrote:

"So what’s the difference between this and Auntie Naa’s programme aa people are insulting her like that."

@Nicholas Dumgya Owusu wrote:

"Please pastor stay away from their marriage matters."

@Mama Milli wrote:

"If yaw sarpong had sent his own children to Gygmang he will have gotten more."

@NANA-SEI wrote:

"Is not Yaw Sarpong who sent Tiwaa son to Germany but Tiwaa ex husband."

@Akosua Agyapomaa wrote:

"Why do you hate pinama g like that. God is watching."

@Mohammedahmed4705 wrote:

"Yaw sarong need to do DNA."

Yaw Sarpong speaks after being dragged to Auntie Naa: "I've been divorced for 20 years"

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that gospel legend Yaw Sarpong has cleared the air about his relationship with his wife, Pinamang.

In an online video, the renowned musician clarified that he has been divorced from his wife for 20 years.

Netizens who saw the post were stunned and took to the comment section to express their views.

