The video of Tiwaa making wild allegations against the wife and children of Yaw Sarpong has gone viral

She accused them of taking advantage of the musician's health to enrich themselves

Social media users who thronged the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the issue

Ghanaian singer, Tiwaa has lashed out at the wife and children of Ghanaian gospel legend Yaw Sarpong.

In a video on the Facebook page of Oyerepa FM, the backup singer for the Wo Haw Ne Sen hitmaker accused Maame Pinmang, the embattled wife of Yaw Sarpong of taking advantage of her husband's illness to seek financial gain.

She said the wife and children in the name of Yaw Sarpong's illness often reach out to people for financial support only to end up squandering the money instead of using it for the intended purpose.

Tiwaa who sounded very upset made this comments after Maame Pinamang alleged that she was having an affair with her husband under the guise of being his backup singer.

"They have Yaw Sarpong's phone so they call his friends to seek support only to squander the money. The donors and people who give out the money call to inform me all the time".

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 14,000 views and 14000 comments.

Ghanaians react to the issue

Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the issue.

Haulat Rash Chantell commented:

Maame go and sit there too and take care of your husband if Tiwaa realize she is not getting anything to do she will go back to where she is coming from stop distancing yourself

Maame Broni reacted:

Auntie Naa lets not trust the wife too much because some men are going through hell just because they dont come out to talk

Jynepher Asabea added:

All Men who learn to stay with one woman

