Ghanaian dancer Dancegod Lloyd is set to perform at this year's Oyofe festival in Barcelona, Spain

The socialite has arrived in the country with members of his crew, including Allo Dany and Maame Yaa Wells

Footage of their journey, which has surfaced online, impressed many fans rooting for them

Several Ghanaian dancers, including Dancegod Lloyd, Afronita and Championrolie, have been billed for this year's Oyofe dance festival in Barcelona.

The festival, which gathers hundreds of dancers from across the globe, is the world's largest African Street Dance festival in Barcelona.

It will take place from July 4 to July 7, and top Ghanaian stars will showcase some of their renowned Afro-dance steps.

Dancegod Lloyd flies with his crew members

Ex-DWP member Dancegod Lloyd has amassed a new army of young talents after his rift with the Academy's co-founders.

The viral dancer took his protégé Allo Danny and dance prodigy Maame Yaa Wells along his Barcelona trip.

This is the first time the young Ghanaians will travel to Europe, thanks to their thriving careers under Dancegod Lloyd's supervision.

Footage of the dancer's journey to Spain has surfaced online. Ghanaians thronged the comments section to share their admiration for Dancegod Lloyd.

Fans react to Dancegod Lloyd's trip with his crew members

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Dancegod Lloyd's upcoming performance abroad with Allo Danny and Maame Yaa Wells.

Osuani Akua19 said:

Graceful landing...... God's Star dropping down

musliyatu wrote:

Let's have it. We know what you'll can do

pat_apreku_ noted:

@dancegodlloyd , you tried for @allodanny_ ..God bless you ❤️

bonny.foster.52 remarked:

Danny ,danita and dancegod the triple D all the best on your performance

Dancegod Lloyd receives TikTok verification badge

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dancegod Lloyd had become the first dancer from Ghana to be verified on the popular social media platform TikTok. The dancer took to his X account to share the news with his followers.

The verification recognizes his influence and popularity on the platform and, by extension, in the global dance community.

