Celebrity dancer Dancegod Lloyd has clocked another achievement for Ghana

The professional stepper has been travelling all over the world, promoting local artists by pairing them with captivating dance steps

Dancegod Llyod displayed his nimble dance steps to the tune as he joined other African stars to promote Dubai

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Ghanaian dancer Dancegod Llyod, born Laud Anoo Konadu, secured a spot to feature in the official tourism board in Dubai's promotional video.

The co-founder of DWP Dance Academy appeared alongside famous Nigerian disk jockey DJ Cuppy and Nadia Nakai.

#VibewithDubai campaign, from The Visit Dubai, aims to help foreigners explore a wide range of choices for world-class, magnificent, tailored destinations.

A photo collage of Dancegod Llyod and the Museum of Life Image credit: @dancegodllyod @visit.dubai

Source: Instagram

In an interview with Original TV, he revealed that he had to lie about coming from Ashiaman because of the stereotype about the township. Dancegod Llyod added that most wealthy people were concerned about his background since they opened their homes to him.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Dancegod Lloyd was the only Ghanaian featured in the international ad. He held the flag of Ghana high while displaying smooth dance moves.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Dancegod Lloyd's latest achievement in Dubai

Many wished the dancer well while noting Dancegod Lloyd's contribution to the booming dance industry in Ghana.

mrpinkgh commented:

What you’ve achieved with dancing is unmatched! You have worked extremely hard to reach this level. You are going to be an inspiration to generations and generations unborn. Just keep going

allthingsabna commented:

You worked so hard and it’s all bearing fruit. .

ibee_photography commented:

Keep moving higher champ. Our creative industry has a future.

immafun12 commented:

Congrats on your contributions to this piece!

Dancegod Lloyd shouts after appearing inside the University of Ghana's exam question paper

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how a Ghanaian dancer reacted after seeing his name appear in an examination question.

The dancer shares a photo of the exam sheet with his name on Instagram. He excitedly showed his fans how he had become a whole course at such a highly esteemed university.

Many shared in his excitement as they pointed out how dance has recently become a lucrative business.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh