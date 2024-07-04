Ghanaian dancers Afronita and Championrolie have travelled to Spain for the first time for a dance gig

The choreographers will join several other stars from Ghana, including Dancegod Lloyd and Allo Danny

Footage of their arrival has popped up online, exciting scores of fans who admire the dancers

Ghana's Britain's Got Talent sensation, Afronita and DWP Academy star Championrolie have arrived in Barcelona, Spain.

The dancers are atop the list of Ghana's most sought-after dancers, with millions of online followers.

Footage of their first-ever journey to Barcelona has popped up online exciting scores of fans.

Afronita and Championrolie Photo source: Instagram/Afronitaaa, Instagram/GhKwaku

Afronita and Championrolie prepare for Oyofe Festival

Afronita and Dancegod Lloyd were announced as coaches to train dancers at the Oyofe Festival this year.

Championrolie, who joined the guest coaches later, will leverage the festival as a stop on his European tour. After his Barcelona stop, the viral dancer will tour other European countries, including Germany.

Dancegod Lloyd has also arrived at the event. He went with his proteges Allo Danny and Maame Wells.

Fans react to Afronita and Championrolie's trip to Barcelona

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Afronita and Championrolie's first journey to Spain.

manforwah said:

My beautiful damsel on flight mood,go show them how is done❤️

_britneybae wrote:

STARGYALLLL!!!! you ate downnn im loving this fittt

levelsbharbie noted:

Right now see likes nd comment girrrlll u big. Forget the friendenemies

mrs_a.t.o commented:

Kookodacoda..... Kaish..... Location don change . The brightest star is about to shut down the whole Spain.

cr.ystal466 remarked:

This is how we do it in town,silence until we get there,go make us proud my beautiful damsel

nanaadwoa428 added:

Finally finally someone posted aaaaawn mi star u are the true definition of beauty

Afronita attends Championrolie's charity event

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afronita had attended the outreach and dance drive of her close friend and dancer Championrolie.

Afronita was the first to arrive, and when members from her dance academy, Afrostar Kids Academy, saw her, they ran to hug her and give her a warm embrace.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh