Roselyn Ngissah took to her Instagram page to praise Vivian Jill and Ras Nene, sharing a snippet from a viral skit the shot in the UK

The actress said she found the collaboration hilarious and was particularly impressed by Vivian Jill's attempt at a British accent

The hilarious skit involved Ras Nene pretending to be a servant of the British crown and visiting the home of Vivian Jill in an attempt to deceive her for a place to stay

Ghanaian actress Roselyn Ngissah recently delighted her Instagram followers by sharing a snippet of a viral skit featuring fellow actors Vivian Jill and Ras Nene, stating that she could not afford to laugh alone.

In her Instagram post, Roselyn Ngissah, a comedy genius herself, expressed her admiration for the collaboration, emphasizing the humour and creativity displayed by her colleagues. She was particularly impressed by Vivian Jill's attempt at a British accent, which made the video more funny.

The skit revolves around a humorous scenario in which Ras Nene portrays a servant of the British crown. His character visits the home of Vivian Jill, intending to deceive her in order to secure a place to stay.

Many Ghanaians have reacted to the skit, finding it humorous and entertaining.

Vivian Jill and Ras Nene impress Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

fireladygh said:

Masere asu OMG this is hilarious, you guys killed it as usual 👏

ekua.deborah.1 commented:

Am from beneham parish, prince sent me to came here😂

ranaofficial009 said:

Vivian top acting....AKA agyima kwa😂😂😂

janekai2001 commented:

😂😂😂The prince send me to came here ampa.

iamnichopap also wrote:

Granny Dey speak American accent while grandson Dey speak UK accent 😂😂 +

Ras Nene shares his key to success

In another story published by YEN.com.gh, Ras Nene, in an interview with Poleeno Multimedia, opened up about where his humility stems from and why he tries to be down-to-earth.

The actor explained that humility is one of the secrets to his success, emphasizing that being pompous was not going to bring anything positive to his life.

He added that he loves to serve people and believes there is a blessing in serving others and tries his best to teach these principles to young actors who are understudying him.

