Akonoba has wrapped up the funeral rites for his late 17-year-old brother, who was buried a few weeks before his 18th birthday

The TikTok star couldn't control himself at the teenager's funeral, which happened on August 10 in his hometown

Some insensitive remarks from fans regarding Akonoba's demeanour at the funeral forced him back to social media a few hours after the funeral

Ghanaian TikTok sensation Akonoba was inconsolable at his late brother's funeral, which happened on August 10.

The young boy was a few weeks away from his 18th birthday when an undisclosed infirmity led to his untimely death.

Videos of the TikTok star's demeanour at his late brother's funeral, which popped up online, garnered significant traction from fans as much as his critics.

Akonoba addresses criticisms after his brother's funeral. Photo source: Instagram/OriginalAkonoba

Source: Instagram

Akonoba firesback at critics

Akonoba rose to internet fame with his impeccable acting skills and unapologetic feminine outfits depicting the dramatic lifestyle of Ghanaian mothers.

Some online users criticised Akonoba for overreacting at his late brother's funeral, as his on-screen roles blurred with his demeanour.

In an attempt to thank colleagues who supported her at the funeral, the TikTok star addressed his critics.

He painfully recounted all the things his late 17-year-old brother, who was only a high school student, would miss out on due to his untimely death.

Akonoba also disappointingly reacted to rumours that he had a hand in the young boy's sad end.

Ghanaians react to Akonoba's situation

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Akonoba's situation.

obaa_afia_ahuofie said:

"Yes some were saying it…he shouldn’t give ears to them."

ceceliaamanfo wrote:

"Oh sorry wai,God will do everything for u ok don't worry kraa , thanks may the lord protect you and your family too bye."

Madam franka noted:

"It pains me I wasn’t on his live .Akonoba in such situations we only talk to God oooo is ok u are thanking everyone but ask God question not humans."

Akonoba contemplates going on a break

YEN.com.gh also reported that Akonoba shared his plans to go off social media after the tragic passing of his little brother.

He shared a set of emotional videos, confirming that his brother had passed away at only 17 years, leaving him grieving.

Source: YEN.com.gh