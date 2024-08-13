Lil Win, in a trending video, was spotted in a celebratory mood in front of an uncompleted building

The comic actor sang and danced as he celebrated his full recovery from his recent motor accident

The video has garnered many reactions from Ghanaians, who have flocked to the comments section

Ghanaian comic actor Lil Win went viral after a video of him jubilating on the streets surfaced on social media.

Lil Win celebrates and showcases dance moves

Lil Win took to social media to share a video of himself in a joyful mood after his full recovery from the injuries he sustained from his accident in May 2024.

The comic actor, wearing a white T-shirt and shorts, beamed with a smile as he stood in front of an uncompleted building while being recorded.

Lil Win sang his verse from his recent collaboration with Odehyieba The Maestro, Y3 Koom, a dedication song to his famous prophet, Adom Kyei-Duah and a message to his detractors.

He also showcased some nice dance moves while acknowledging Adom Kyei-Duah's contribution to his life and complete recovery from his injuries.

Lil Win was involved in a severe car accident at Amakom on the day of his A Country Called Ghana movie premiere in May.

The accident claimed the life of a 3-year-old child, with the actor sustaining severe injuries, which left him relying on a neck brace for a few months.

Below is the video of Lil Win celebrating his full recovery after the accident:

Reactions to Lil Win's celebration video

The video of Lil Win celebrating his full recovery garnered mixed reactions from social media users.

Many lavished praise on him while others criticised the actor for being in a jubilant mood despite his involvement in the legal case against him for the 3-year-old boy's death.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below.

@nephron_official commented:

"By now like u for dey jail but God dey we dey."

@plange_rhule07 commented:

"Heat boss👊🏽🙌🏾❤️."

@moore_flay commented:

"I still remember the child is dead ☠️ 🥹🥹🥹🥹😭😖may his soul rest in perfect peace ☮️."

@wog_biggod commented:

"U be fine man lowkey."

@watblissengineeringconsult commented:

"Best Ghanaian actor and most highly paid ever. I like this guy."

@freedom____official

"Blessings 🔥🔥🔥🔥."

@iammrbrown4real commented:

"Senseless boy."

Lil Win warns critics of his pastor

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Lil Win addressed Ghanaians who criticised his pastor, Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah.

The actor shared a video of himself eating Banku and Okro and sang his verse on a newly released song to tell his critics off.

