A beautiful interracial Islamic marriage occurred recently between a Ghanaian man and his Obroni girlfriend

The lady travelled to Ghana to tie the knot with her tall and handsome-looking boyfriend, who hails from one of the Zongos in the country

A video posted on social media captured the couple showcasing their dance skills at their wedding ceremony

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A young Ghanaian man from Zongo has tied the knot with his Obroni girlfriend in a ceremony held in Accra.

In a video making rounds on social media, the unidentified Ghanaian man was spotted dancing with his newly wedded Obroni woman at their wedding.

A Ghanaian boy from the Zongo marries his Obroni girlfriend in a colourful interracial wedding. Photo credit: @diyda64/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The young man, clad in a three-piece white agbada with a blue and yellow cap to match his outfit led his wife through a well-rehearsed dance routine.

The Obroni lady, also clad in a sea-blue kaba and slit, sewn from a lace cloth, with a gold-coloured gele on her head did her best to match up to her husband's pace on the dancefloor.

While showcasing their dance skills in celebration of their marriage, a lady appeared from the crowd to spray cash on the couple.

Netizens react to the video

The adorable couple's video, shared on TikTok by @diyda64, was watched by over 6,000 people, garnering over 6.2k likes and 155 comments as of the time of drafting this report. Some of the reactions are compiled below.

@Shafasty said:

"Congratulations mira may Allah bless your new home."

@Lamar_ Armstrong said:

:Is this a green card or Bawumian’s card?"

@limak350 commented:

"Green card movements..may the Almighty Allah bless it for you."

@Sinco also commented:

"Chairman go marry client oo,may Allah bless your marriage."

@Kamil Saeed wrote:

"Ah when did this man get client that we didn’t know ."

White lady marries Dagomba man

YEN.com.gh, reported earlier that a white lady travelled to Ghana to marry her Ghanaian boyfriend, who is a Dagomba.

The Obroni lady, who came alone without her parents, married her boyfriend in a colourful ceremony held in the Northern Region of Ghana.

The interracial wedding went viral on social media with many Ghanaians congratulating the couple.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh