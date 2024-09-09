The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has generously donated to support education in Cape Coast

Otumfuo made a hefty donation to launch the Oguaa Educational Trust Fund to support kids in the Central Region

Netizens who saw the video were delighted and took to the comment section to hail the Asantehene for his donation

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has once again shown his commitment to fostering education in the country by donating to support the Oguaa Educational Trust Fund.

The Oguaa Educational Trust Fund seeks to support the education of less privileged people in Oguaa and its environs with financial assistance.

Asantehene is making a generous contribution to the Oguaa Educational Fund. Image source: The Asante Nation

Otumfuo made the inaugural contribution to the Educational fund during his historic visit to Cape Coast, donating a hefty GH¢500,000. This was announced on X by @The Ashanti Nation.

Netizens express mixed reactions to Otumfuo's donation

Netizens who saw the video greeted Asantehene with mixed reactions. Some hailed him for the gesture, while others urged him to address pressing issues in his jurisdiction before taking care of external affairs.

@PRGirl233 wrote:

"God bless the king for his investment in the education of the youth of Ghana."

@Coach_Kpakps wrote:

"@Asante_nation wouldn't that discourage people on Opensoɔ's plea for contributing to Kath, making them think he's capable himself?"

@nana_stubborn wrote:

"If you feel what Otumfuo is doing is wrong on 7 December vote against him when you see him on the ballot paper. Thank you."

@MacloveAddo wrote:

"The king who always has education at heart. God continues to bless Nana. Piaaaaaawwww!!!"

@D_Adu_gyamfi wrote:

"This use of old cenis really confuses me. Make it simple. He donated GHS 500,000. That is a huge amount."

@ASANTE_SEM wrote:

"The ‘Everything Fante’ guy must be boiling with rage. He hate Asante basaa. One very bitter soul."

@Omar_Sam2 wrote:

"Meanwhile he's begging people to come and save KATH."

Asantehene donates to support Ga Educational Fund

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has donated to support the Ga Educational Fund.

He donated the same GH¢500,000 to the Ga Educational Fund when he made his historic visit to the Ga Mantse's palace.

