DWP Academy's youngster and Talented Kidz winner Biskit has announced her first international trip

The young choreographer will travel to Belgium and other European countries as part of a tour scheduled for December

Scores of fans have shared their admiration for the youngster as she prepares for her upcoming project

Ghanaian dancer Biskit, who won the Season 15 edition of TV3's talent reality show Talented Kidz, is due for a Europe tour.

On September 13, the young member of the renowned DWP Academy announced the exciting news on social media.

Talented Kidz 15 winner Biskit announces tour. Photo source: Instagram/Biskitworld

Biskit has become one of Ghana's youngest Afro-dance sensations, along with Princess Latyfa and Abigal Dromo, Britain's Got Talent star. She announced her latest career milestone by saying,

"Ghana🇬🇭 vibes taking over the Netherlands! Few days to go. Netherlands 🇳🇱 is about to experience a burst of West African energy! 🔥 here I come."

Her big moment as Talented Kidz season 15 winner was engineered by renowned viral choreographers at the DWP Academy, Endurance Grand, and Real Cesh.

In May this year, Biskit welcomed her mentor, Endurance Grand, from her first assignment abroad. Biskit shares several similarities with Endurance Grand, including their passion for football.

Many have tipped the Talented Kidz winner to follow in her mentor's footsteps and replicate the DWP star's strides.

Fans react to Biskit's tour

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Biskit's first international project.

sheluvsblak said:

"Why I’m I not seeing Germany flag ..plssss pass by 🥹🥹😭😭"

joywilliams1439 wrote:

"My aggressive dancer going global 👏👏 God did star girl"

nonstopmoves_ remarked:

"I wan die 😂 I ft do anything for this girl growth's"

itsfaruha_eid_monteza noted:

"Let her collab with those three girls in France 🇫🇷"

DWP Academy hails Biskit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that scores of DWP Academy stars, including Lisa Quama, had joined Biskit on the final day of the Talented Kidz show.

The DWP stars shared their admiration for the new winner and hailed Endurance Grand, who is currently in Berlin for her first international dance assignment.

