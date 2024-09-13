Biskit: Endurance Grand's Protégé To Embark On Europe Tour, Fans Hail Her
- DWP Academy's youngster and Talented Kidz winner Biskit has announced her first international trip
- The young choreographer will travel to Belgium and other European countries as part of a tour scheduled for December
- Scores of fans have shared their admiration for the youngster as she prepares for her upcoming project
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
Ghanaian dancer Biskit, who won the Season 15 edition of TV3's talent reality show Talented Kidz, is due for a Europe tour.
On September 13, the young member of the renowned DWP Academy announced the exciting news on social media.
Biskit has become one of Ghana's youngest Afro-dance sensations, along with Princess Latyfa and Abigal Dromo, Britain's Got Talent star. She announced her latest career milestone by saying,
"Ghana🇬🇭 vibes taking over the Netherlands! Few days to go. Netherlands 🇳🇱 is about to experience a burst of West African energy! 🔥 here I come."
Her big moment as Talented Kidz season 15 winner was engineered by renowned viral choreographers at the DWP Academy, Endurance Grand, and Real Cesh.
In May this year, Biskit welcomed her mentor, Endurance Grand, from her first assignment abroad. Biskit shares several similarities with Endurance Grand, including their passion for football.
Many have tipped the Talented Kidz winner to follow in her mentor's footsteps and replicate the DWP star's strides.
Fans react to Biskit's tour
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Biskit's first international project.
sheluvsblak said:
"Why I’m I not seeing Germany flag ..plssss pass by 🥹🥹😭😭"
joywilliams1439 wrote:
"My aggressive dancer going global 👏👏 God did star girl"
nonstopmoves_ remarked:
"I wan die 😂 I ft do anything for this girl growth's"
itsfaruha_eid_monteza noted:
"Let her collab with those three girls in France 🇫🇷"
DWP Academy hails Biskit
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that scores of DWP Academy stars, including Lisa Quama, had joined Biskit on the final day of the Talented Kidz show.
The DWP stars shared their admiration for the new winner and hailed Endurance Grand, who is currently in Berlin for her first international dance assignment.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor at YEN.com.gh. He studied Development Planning at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Afro Nation Ghana and Morgan Heritage. You can reach him at peter.ansah@yen.com.gh