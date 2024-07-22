Lyrical Joe has featured on Tim Westwood's rap show for the second time, delivering a fiery verse that has impressed Ghanaians

The Ghanaian rapper featured on the UK DJ's famous rap show in 2023 and delivered an equally hot verse which took social media by storm

Many rap fans were happy to see him featured on the show again and expressed their opinion on his verse

Ghana's Lyrical Joe has made a return to Tim Westwood's rap show on July 22, 2024.

This marks his second appearance on the famous UK DJ's platform, following his successful debut in 2023. The rapper represented Ghana and delivered a fiery verse that once again captivated rap fans, leaving a significant impression on them.

Ghanaian rapper Lyrical Joe features on Tim Westwood for the second time Photo Source: _Lyricaljoe

Source: Twitter

In 2023, Lyrical Joe's first appearance on Tim Westwood's show trended across social media. His performance was praised for its intensity and lyrical prowess, solidifying his reputation as a formidable talent in the rap scene.

The rapper showed his ability to deliver complex verses with effortless flow, double entendre, metaphors and various elements of rap and literature, showing the richness of his lyrics.

The anticipation for Lyrical Joe's return to the show had been building for some time, and the rapper did not disappoint.

Many Ghanaians expressed their excitement and pride in seeing Lyrical Joe feature on the show again.

Lyrical Joe impresses rap fans

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

TKYERE1 said:

"The best and fastest rapper in Africa NOW.... Lyrical Joe is the Goat in African Rap."

forreal672 commented:

"Lyrical Joe is the best rapper of all time."

senaadja1978 reacted:

"Lyrical Joe will undo a lot of rap legacies. Lyrical Republicans keep pushing. He is the best thing to happen to rap in this generation"

Xlimkid releases song with Sarkodie

In a similar story published by YEN.com.gh, Xlimkid released the remix of his song Valley Of The Trappers, featuring veteran rapper Sarkodie.

The music was officially released on DSPs on July 18, 2024, alongside a lyrics video on the video streaming platform YouTube.

Sarkodie is returning the favour after Xlimkid delivered a stellar verse on his song Trauma, which is off the rapper's Championship EP.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh