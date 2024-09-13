Sarkodie recently flew out of Accra to Kumasi for a brand ambassadorial gig with First National Bank

A video of him and his team chilling with a restaurant with internet personality Phresh Kobby has surfaced online

Their heartwarming interaction intrigued numerous fans, who shared their reactions on social media

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie travelled to Kumasi to perform at a recent event held by the First National Bank.

The rapper made the trip with his core team members, including Angeltown, who serves as his road manager.

Sarkodie reconnects with Abu Nationale. Photo source: Instagram/PhreshKobby, Instagram/Sarkodie

Source: Instagram

The rapper is believed to have met Abu Nationale, also known as Phresh Kobby, while in Kumasi. Abu is an internet sensation who has gained significant traction for his hilarious and luxurious content on social media.

The internet sensation is a staunch follower of Sarkodie and has been spotted with the rapper in several past moments.

He was intrigued to meet his favourite rapper again. In their interaction, Abu extended his gratitude to Angeltown or brokering the meeting.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the viral star hailed Sarkodie and shared exciting remarks about the rapper's hunt for a Grammy award.

Sarkodie is Africa's most decorated rapper, with two BET awards in his catalogue, but the rapper has yet to add the enviable prize from the Recording Academy to his fleet.

Sarkodie and Abu Nationale thrills fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Sarkodie and Abu Nationale's intriguing moments.

Dear Mama said:

"Angelo the Moses of our time.."

solution wrote:

"The Moses of our time leading us to the promise land✌️"

Survivor bwoy remarked:

"Kumasi boys never go shot words ooo bro 😂😂😂"

Pakman626 noted:

"Ihn AURA be something else🔥🔥💪🏾💪🏾"

Desmond Gyamfi added:

"Apart from Appiah stadium is Abu National wey get links 😁😂"

Source: YEN.com.gh