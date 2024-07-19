Vanessa Nicole, Funny Face's ex-wife, has shared an adorable moment with her father on social media

The actress shared the family photo with an emotional caption that caught the attention of numerous fans

Some fans were intrigued to discover that the actress comes from a strict Rastafarian family

Ghanaian actress Vanessa Nicole, who is currently in a heated custody battle with her former partner Funny Face, was intrigued to introduce her dad to her new fans.

The actress comes from a Rastafraian family, with her dad being the renowned Reggae musician Jah Wisdom.

Fans thronged the comments section to share their admiration for the actress and her family.

Funny Face's ex, Vanessa Nicole, has shared a picture that shows her resemblance to her father, Jah Wisdom. Photo source: Instagram/VanessaNicole, Facebook/FunnyFace

Vanessa Nicole shares hearty bond with dad

In the post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Vanessa Nicole was seen wrapped in the embrace of her father, Jah Wisdom. The man has been supportive during her rift with Funny Face.

She captioned the post with an emotional message, saying, 'May I never return home dead on my way from hustling for my family'.

The reggae star publicly called Funny Face out when their issues began, demanding an apology for disrespecting his daughter, per Ghanaweb.

Fans react to Vanessa's moment with her dad

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Vanessa Nicole's hearty moment with her dad.

Donbuggie said:

"My Godfather,JAH WISDOM"

Priscobb Beauty Parlour wrote:

"ur cabon copy ❤️❤️"

Nana Akua Pokuah(Majesty) noted:

"Daddy n his beautiful daughter love u all"

⁉️SIMPLICITY ⁉️ remarked:

"My fav actress on YouTube right now much love"

AfiaKisiwaa commented:

"Your dad is my neighbour at Appiadu"

Vanessa Nicole breaks silence on Funny Face's accusations

YEN.com.gh also reported that Vanessa Nicole publicly shared her side of the story for the first time, addressing issues between her and Funny Face.

Vanessa clarified that neither of her family members had barred the comedian from seeing his kids, contrary to the claims he made on social media.

She expressed her frustration over the misleading narrative being spread online, adding that Funny Face had even insulted her family after their split.

