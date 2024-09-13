Funny Face Begs Baby Mama Vanessa Nicole To Take Him Back In sad Video
- Funny Face, in one of his numerous videos circulating on social media, begged his ex and baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, to come back to him
- The comedian, who has been throwing tantrums on social media during a mental health episode, said he was suffering without the lady in his life
- Vaness and Funny Face have had a tumultuous relationship over the years regarding the custody of their children
Embattled Ghanaian comedian Funny Face has made a public plea to his ex-partner and baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, asking her to return to him.
In one of his recent videos circulating on social media, the comedian expressed that he is struggling without her and their children in his life.
This appeal comes during a period when Funny Face has been dealing with a mental health episode, which has been evident through his social media outbursts.
Funny Face and Vanessa have had a rocky relationship over the years, with much of their conflict centred around the custody of their children.
The two have had multiple public disputes, and their breakup has been well-documented across social media. Despite their troubled past, the comedian now appears to want reconciliation, stating that he was in emotional pain without Vanessa by his side.
Funny Face's behaviour has become more erratic in the past few days. He has had several social media outbursts in which he has made accusations and attacked various personalities. These actions have raised concerns among fans and the public about his mental well-being.
Funny Face sparks reactions
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
kiki said:
Don Little addresses his relationship with Funny Face, recounts how the comedian starved him for a whole day
"Ama Please come back to my brother need you Vanessa"
collinsbabeface commented:
"The lady did him juju anaaaa cus I dnt understand ooo"
Criss. Frick said:
"Awwww Vanessa please accept him back ok"
Kwaku Manu weighs in on Funny Face's situation
Funny Face is not in this battle alone; the comedian has received support from many celebs, with Kwaku Manu being one of such personalities.
YEN.com.gh reported that the actor urged Ghanaians to be merciful to Funny Face and support him.
The actor said he was going to reach out to Funny Face on the phone and check up on him.
