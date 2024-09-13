A video of a Ghanaian prophetess speaking about comedian Funny Face's condition has surfaced online

The prophetess in the video claimed she knew the source of Funny Face's mental breakdown and could heal him within three days

Netizens who saw the video greeted her comment with mixed reactions, as some agreed with her while others did not

A Ghanaian prophetess, Maa Sylvia, has stated that she has a remedy for comedian Funny Face's condition and could heal him within three days.

In an online video, the woman also indicated that she knew the source of the renowned comedian's mental struggles.

In the video, Maa Sylvia indicated that Funny Face's condition could be associated with his birth of twins. She noted that often, people who gave birth to twins encounter various spiritual attacks, and that could be the source of Funny Face's mental lapses.

She thus entreated the relatives and loved ones of the comedian to bring him to her and for her to initiate the healing process.

Watch the video below:

Funny Face's mental lapse

Funny Face has not been in the best condition recently. He's initiated his online ranting again without any provocation. He's peddled various accusations against his colleagues in the entertainment industry and has also issued a threat against renowned singer Medikal.

Netizens react to Maa Sylvia's comment

Netizens who saw the video greeted the Ghanaian prophetess's comment with mixed reactions. While some agreed with her, others were taken aback.

Funny Face blocks over 50k people in 4 days

