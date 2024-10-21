Renowned gospel stars Obaapa Christy and Empress Gifty recently met at a birthday party in Accra

Their heartwarming moments at the event have gained many views after they popped up on social media

Fans were intrigued to see the seasoned gospel stars share a musical session together at the celebration

Ghanaian gospel singers Obaapa Christy and Empress Gifty were among the many guests at Fotocopy's star-studded 11th birthday party.

The award-winning youngster celebrated his birthday with a star-studded gospel showdown attracting seasoned Ghanaian singers.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Obaapa Christy and Empress Gifty were spotted enjoying their moments together at the birthday ceremony.

They performed one of Ghana's favourite gospel classics from Obaapa Christy's catalogue, M'ate W'ase. The song preaches gratitude despite life's endless troubles.

Obaapa Christy, who returned from a two-year hiatus this year, became emotional when Empress raised the awe-inspiring song.

Fans took to social media to express their admiration for the seasoned gospel stars as they shared their affinity for the M'ate W'ase single.

Empress Gifty and Obaapa Christy excite fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Obaapa Christy and Empress Gifty's stint at Fotocopy's 11th birthday celebration.

Liz benson27 said:

"This will be my song in December 🙇🏻‍♀️🙏"

AbenaAsantewaamyname wrote:

"Tnk u God for what uv done for me 3kids,married with my job just as we discussed God🥰"

Enigma🔥🔥🔥🔥🌹🌹🌹 noted:

"How do they say this goods pumps or goose bumps that thing just happened to my body 🥺🥺"

AdombaKobena Goddy remarked:

"I have this intention since then that My Mama Obaapa and My Mama E-Gift are twins… I call her E- Gift 🎁. I only understands this . I love ❤️you so much moms’"

Obaapa Christy sings with her son

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Obaapa Christy's son had joined her mum to perform her new collaboration with Kwabena Kwabena.

The collaboration, Fakye Me, released on July 5, preaches the gospel as much as it also flaunts the individual vocal prowess of both singers.

