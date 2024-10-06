Kar Lite and Nana Ama McBrown have opened up about their ambassadorial deals with the Kivo brand

The duo shed more light on their new milestones and cleared the air about the ongoing rumours about who was contacted first

Their conversation, which touched on their shared future with the brand, impressed many fans

Kar Lite, the young viral star behind one of the most trending soundbites on TikTok, joined Nana Ama McBrown on the Oct 5 episode of Onua Showtime.

The young content creator, a freshly minted high school leaver, went viral with his infectious soundbite for Kivo Gari Mix.

Nana Ama McBrown and Kar Lite speak about their future with the Kivo brand as ambassadors. Photo source: Instagram/iamMcBrown, Instagram/KarliteAmina

Some fans were agitated after Nana Ama McBrown was announced as the newest brand ambassador of the Kivo brand without Kar Lite.

In a recent interview, Kar Lite, who joined the Kivo family after McBrown, established that he was contacted much earlier.

However, he didn't see the message early and had to finish his final-year stint at Takoradi Senior High School before accepting the deal.

On Onua Showtym, Kar Lite shared his plans to hone his talents as a comedian, musician, dancer and content creator.

Nana Ama McBrown, who was impressed with Kar Lite, assured him that the relationship with Kivo would last long. She also shared an overview of Kar Lite's great future and advised him to relocate from Takoradi to Accra.

Fans react to Karl

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to McBrown and Karlite's interaction.

princess.marat said:

"kalite all Tadisco students are proud of you"

user71392438027 wrote:

"God bless mcbrown, not all celeb can do this"

💶♟️MMR 💻MORGAN🧩 noted:

"May God bless this woman nana ama 😘"

Naky remarked:

"Those who were saying what they don’t know, where are they now"

sobolo wura 🍉🍓🍒🍏 added:

"so pls oo ,when u are in school u can't sign a deal anaa ??? dat would have been a lot of money"

Kar Lite meets Agadoo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that TikToker Kar Lite had linked up with Agadoo in a viral video, which delighted many of their fans.

The viral sensations amused as they made a new soundbite together while making their signature funny facial expressions.

