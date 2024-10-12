The Ghana National Fire Service has responded to reports that actress Jackie Appiah's home caught fire

Alex King Nartey, the fire service Public Relations Officer, refuted the reports in an update to YEN.com.gh

The fire in question occurred at the actress' manager's home, which is located at Trassaco

The fire service has poured water on speculation that actress Jackie Appiah's home caught fire.

The service's PRO, Alex King Nartey, debunked the reports in an update to YEN.com.gh, saying the fire partially affected the actress' manager's home, which is located at Trassaco.

The fire service clarified reports of a fire at Jackie Appiah's home

"It was the cinema room that caught fire and to the whole house, as reported. Some personal belongings also got burned over there," Nartey said.

3News reported that at about 8 p.m. on Friday, October 11, TV personality Mona Gucci shared a video on her Instagram page showing a house on fire.

In her post, she claimed that Jackie Appiah owned the house affected by the fire.

Jackie Appiah's mansion took 15 years

In December 2021, reports emerged that Jackie had moved into her plush mansion at Trassacco in the East Legon enclave of Accra.

In an interview, Appiah explained that putting up her mansion was not as easy as some thought.

According to the actress, owning the building took a lot of work and time, which she described as a dream come true.

"What you see on social media today is something I started 15 years ago. It was not overnight, it took 15 years. There were times when colleagues would laugh at me and ask 'are you going to complete your house?"

TV in Jackie's mansion costs over GH₵320,000

YEN.com.gh reported that Appiah's home is beautiful and filled with many expensive gadgets, including a Beovision Harmony TV.

Online checks showed that Danish manufacturer Bang & Olufsen made the Beovision Harmony TV.

Her model came in three sizes: 65, 77, and 88 inches. The 65" sold for $18,825, the 77" sold for 21,925 dollars, and the 88" went for $48,675.

Jackie's TV is the 77-inch version, which, at the current exchange rate, must have cost her over GH₵320,000.

