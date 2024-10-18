Shatta Wale has hinted at another car gift after receiving an escalade on his 4th birthday on October 17, 2024

The dancehall musician took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share the good news with his fans

In the comments section of the post, fans of the musician expressed their happiness at seeing the musician living lavish and praised him

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale has hinted at another luxury car gift after adding a new Escalade SUV to his fleet.

The musician, who turned 40 on October 17, 2024, took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share the news with his fans. He wrote:

"Another car gift. God bless Shatta Wale."

The post indicated that Shatta Wale had received another vehicle alongside the full-size luxury vehicle as part of his birthday celebration. The Escalade is the latest in a long list of luxury cars owned by the musician, but it seems the collection has expanded further.

Fans quickly flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages, expressing their happiness at seeing him live lavishly. Many praised Shatta Wale for his success and his ability to maintain his extravagant lifestyle.

Shatta Wale excites fans

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

NanaKhophi4 said:

"Many more blessings to come 🙏💪"

AddiGeniralP commented:

"You deserve more my king, you have brought smiles on the lips of a lot, God bless you👏"

toyinife34854 said:

"No be only you God bless,God will also bless me too.. congratulations 🤗"

BeerashJr commented:

"Richest Man in Babylon we no Dey gree like that"

american_moore said:

"Bless me one on my birthday too @shattawalegh🙌🏾🥹"

Shatta Wale compound of cars

Shatta Wale has a lot of cars in his collection, and a video that popped up recently shows this.

YEN.com.gh reported that a popular Ghanaian blogger shared the video showing the musician's mansion, which was filled with numerous luxury vehicles.

The video, which went viral, was made on his 40th birthday. The vehicles on display included a yellow Lamborghini Urus and Range Rover, among others.

