Jackie Appiah and Kwame Oboadie were spotted in Kumasi on a brand ambassadorial assignment with Gino

Footage of Kame Oboadie's attempt to help Jackie Appiah explore the town has surfaced on social media

Fans thronged the comments section to share their admiration for the adorable duo and their hilarious moments

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah recently embarked on a trip to Kumasi with media personality and food content creator Kwame Oboadie.

The actress and media personality is part of Gino's promotional tour for its Jollof Mix product.

Kwame Oboadie gleefully takes Jackie Appiah as they storm Kumasi on a work-related trip. Photo source: Facebook/OboadieTV, Facebook/JackieAppiah

Source: Instagram

On their recent trip to Kumasi, Kwame Oboadie took Jackie Appiah on a date to eat his favourite Ghanaian meal, Fufu and soup.

The internet sensation nicknamed Fufuologist is known for his hilarious commentary about food, especially Fufu.

In videos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kwame Oboadie appeared excited to eat Fufu with Jackie Appiah.

The duo indulged in other activities at the restaurant, including feeding fishes in a pond. Kwmae Oboadie assisted Jackie Appiah through her session of feeding the fish with a hilarious commentary that impressed many fans.

Jackie Appiah and Kwame Oboadie thrill fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Kwame Oboadie and Jackie Appiah's stint in Kumasi.

tiwaahnissi said:

"so who is going to pay for the food 🤣🤣🤣🤣"

timeless wrote:

"Beautiful Jackie Her decency alone is something else"

Mingle remarked:

"As a guy deɛ anka obiaa crash yɛ Jackie Appiah oooh nso ɛnam sikasɛm nti you have to manage Pokupokuaa like that😂"

bella1gh commended:

"Kwame Oboadie can take care of the bills 🤣"

mavisfrimpong2 added:

"Like ike cafe? eiiiiiii the one taken the video lm afraid o if Ur fon fall err 😂"

Jackie Appiah prepares Jollof

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jackie Appiah had showcased her cooking skills with a video of her preparing Jollof in the comfort of her rich mansion in Accra.

Many fans took a keen interest in the actress's state-of-the-art kitchen, which had sleek marble finishes on the cabinets, elegant lighting, and well-organised glass plates, wine glasses, and cups on a trendy shelf.

She enjoyed the cooked meal with her son, Damien Agyemang.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh