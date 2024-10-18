Nana Ama McBrown paid a visit to the St. Augustine Anglican Basic School, where she bonded with the kids

The actress was at the school for the handing-over ceremony organised by Softcare, the company she represents as a brand ambassador

Softcare renovated the school blocks and donated software products to enhance the learning environment

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian actress and brand ambassador for Soft Care Nana Ama McBrown visited St. Augustine Anglican Basic School for a handover ceremony organised by Softcare.

Nana Ama McBrown bonds with St. Augustine Anglican Basic School kids in photos. Photo source: kobbykyei

Source: Instagram

The event marked the completion of renovation work on the school blocks and Softcare's donation of educational software to improve the learning environment.

As the face of Softcare, McBrown's visit was a key part of the company's initiative to support education in Ghanaian communities. Blogger Kobby Kyei first shared news of the event on Instagram with photos of McBrown bonding with the kids.

McBrown interacted warmly with the pupils. An additional video showed the excited kids swarming around the actress, touching and shouting her name. The actress also interacted with some of the teachers from the school, and they were equally excited to see the actress.

Ghanaians praise McBrown

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

zephrine_adorvlo said:

"This is beautiful"

rebecca_obiri_yeboah commented:

"More blessings upon ur life Nana😍😍"

lorre_dear said:

"God bless you all 🙏🏾"

fancy_backpacksgh reacted:

"This Woman is working soooooo hard GOSH! She’s Phenomenal 🤗🥰"

thedancingteacher_official reacted:

"Waiting for you people in my school oohh…please 😍😍@kobby.kyei and @iamamamcbrown"

Fameye praises McBrown

Many have hailed Nana Ama McBrown as a very supportive and generous person, and Fameye was a recent beneficiary of her generosity.

In an interview sighted by YEN.com.gh, the musician shared his appreciation of Nana Ama McBrown and narrated how the actress helped to publicise his new tune Very Soon.

He said the actress' involvement in promoting the song after its release was a big blessing, sharing how he prayed to God for her support.

Nana Ama McBrown did not charge Fameye a penny for her influence, which had helped the song's success.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh