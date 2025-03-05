Oboy Siki has shared some more allegations about the rumoured relationship between Bishop Obinim and Benedicta Gafah

The Kumawood actor claims his junior colleague and the religious leader had been seeing each other for more than ten years

His account comes after Obinim's wife, Florence vehemently denied the rumours and begged Ghanaians to let Benedicta be

The rumours about Benedicta Gafah and Bishop Daniel Obinim's alleged romantic relationship have taken a new turn following Oboy Siki's recent account.

Oboy Siki drops more allegations about Bishop Daniel Obinim and Benedicta Gafah's rumoured relationship. Photo source: @BenedictaGafah, @BishopDanielObinim

The relationship rumours suggested that the religious leader behind the International God's Way Church considered having Benedicta Gafah as his second wife.

Both Benedicta and Florence Obinim have vehemently denied the rumours. However, Oboy SIki who claims to be acquainted with Benedicta Gafah has shed light on how deeply Obinim was allegedly involved with his side chick

According to Oboy Siki, Benedicta and Obinim had been dating way before the Kumawood industry hit a snag.

In a recent interview sighted by YEN.com.gh, Oboy Siki established that the rumoured lovers dated for over ten years.

Oboy Siki alleged that Benedicta eventually got married to one of his acquaintances, a doctor based abroad who set up the actress with a house.

"Benedicta couldn't stop thinking about Obinim forcing the marriage to crash...My doctor friend gave her a house. He seized it back because of Obinim."

Oboy Siki warns Florence Obinim

In his interview, the controversial Oboy Siki said he decided to keep mute about the alleged saga until Florence Obinim spoke.

He advised Florence to refrain from making public comments about her husband's alleged affair.

"Those words won't help. That's like her giving her husband a chance. What she said annoyed me and made me want to tell the truth."

Oboy Siki's allegations stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaisn in relation to Oboy Siki's account of Bishop Obinim and Benedicta Gafah's marriage.

Abena_Afra said:

"So this man can't keep secret 😂😂."

Don Jeff wrote:

"Oboy siki I believe him he said kwaku manu is Rich and has East Legon has at long last everything was true about kwaku Manu East Legon house everything siki is saying is true."

Nana Amoateng remarked:

"But it's true.. Gaffah fought with a lady in my neighborhood "Lovia" over Obinim" we know already...! obuasi people de3" we know long time."

Nana Adwoa’s Closet 👗👚👖 added:

"When I said it, people chastised me. lol. I was renting 2 of Obinim’s shops in tema. I know them paa. Dey play!"

Florence Obinim, wife of Bishop Daniel Obinim poses with their all grown up kids. Photo source: @ObinimDaniel

Florence Obinim speaks about rumours

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Florence Obinim had issued a statement amidst her husband's infidelity saga.

The Osoro Ne Me Fie hitmaker stated that she was currently in Spain and knew nothing about Benedicta Gafah's alleged relationship with her husband.

She emphasised that there was no way her husband would marry a second wife after their endless struggles as a couple.

