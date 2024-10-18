Asamoah Gyan, in a video he shared on his Instagram page, showed off his vocal skills as he performed Samini's Gyai Shi

The former Black Stars captain gave a live band rendition of the tune, impressing fans and followers with his vocal skills

In the comments section of the post, many Ghanaians showered praise on the ex-footballer, highlighting his vocal ability

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan showed off his musical talents in a video he shared on his Instagram page. Gyan performed a live band rendition of Samini's hit song' Gyai Shi', impressing fans with his vocal abilities.

Asamoah Gyan performs Samini's hit song with a live band in a video. Photo source: asamoahgyan3

Source: Instagram

The video sparked reactions, with many Ghanaians taking to the comments section to praise the ex-footballer. Fans noted his impressive voice and musical ability. Some folks expressed how much they missed his music, especially his collaborations with Castro.

Asamoah Gyan has long been passionate about music. During his football career, he recorded several songs, including popular tracks like 'African Girls' and 'Do The Dance' with the late Castro. These songs were widely played all over the airwaves in Ghana.

Asamoah Gyan sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

fantenyi_girl said:

"I love seeing you enjoy what you love"

dragslar wrote:

"Herrrrh ❤️🔥Too mych Talent Baby Jet❤️🔥Ewool3 monkor❤️🔥"

kborga99 commented:

"Mr Baby Jet 🔥🔥🔥 God bless you and keep you for us always. ❤️u"

brah_kwedwo said:

"@asamoah_gyan3 I like u from heart ❤️God Bless you Legend 👏"

mrqofficial_ commented:

"Capito you miss Castro like he dey you guys give us bangers kraa 😢"

officialmanjnr said:

"@asamoah_gyan3 Baby Jet that was a nice piece from you but your Drummer is amateur, his percussion level is very Low"

fastidious555 said:

"You love music paa😍means you emotional"

Stonebwoy drops album tracklist

In more music related stories by YEN.com.gh, Stonebwoy shared exciting news with his fans regarding his upcoming album.

The musician dropped the tracklist for the project, which he has titled Up & Running6.

The tracklist included snippets of each song on the 13-track album, and fans were amped about the project.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh