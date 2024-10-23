Afronita shared a video of her visit to Uganda, where she connected with her biggest fan and fellow dancer, T Afrokid

The footage showed the young dancer's journey from Ghana to the Kyaka II Refugee camp in Uganda for the visit

Many fans thronged to the comments section to praise Afronita for giving T Afrokid that memorable experience

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian dancer Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah, popularly known as Afronita, warmed many hearts after a video of her visit to Uganda to surprise her biggest fan surfaced on social media.

Ghanaian dancer Afronita pays a surprise visit to TikTok sensation T Afrokid in Uganda. Photo source: @afronitaaa

Source: TikTok

Afronita visits her biggest fan in Uganda

Afronita took to her TikTok page to share a video of her journey from Ghana to Uganda, where she paid a surprise visit to social media sensation and dancer T Afrokid at the Kyaka II Refugee camp.

The footage followed the Afrostar Kids Academy founder's flight from Kotoka International to Entebbe International Airport in Uganda. There, she took a cab to meet T Afrokid's guardian and some members of his JTS foundation, who were excited to see her.

Dancer Afronita expressed her excitement as she booked a hotel room in Kampala to lodge for a few days.

The former DWP Academy member and T Afrokid's team members went on a shopping spree at a local supermarket for essential items before setting off on the 4-hour Kyaka II Refugee camp trip.

Upon reaching their destination, the group encountered the kid's mother, who took them to their residence in the camp. After seeing her, T Afrokid hurriedly embraced Afronita.

Some camp residents excited to see the 2024 Britain's Got Talent finalist rushed to mob her. Afronita had to console T Afrokid as he got emotional and shed tears.

In the caption of the social media post, Afronita wrote:

"I love this boy so much!🥹 @T_Afrokid I had to travel all the way from Ghana🇬🇭 to Uganda🇺🇬 to surprise him with some gifts! His reaction alone made it so worth it! God bless him and his entire family and friends.He’s special!🥹💖."

Watch the video below:

Fans hail Afronita for her gesture

Many fans thronged to the comments section to praise Afronita for giving T Afrokid a memorable experience. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of their reactions.

efuai3 commented:

"Afronitaa, God richly bless you. You did the same in Abigail's life, but the end was insulting. Again, l say God is in control."

Padikwor Koryo commented:

"If your own people don’t love you, others love you with their all. God bless you Dani."

airdy14nahm commented:

"Dani ....God bless you...may you always find help when you need it 💕💕."

Racheal commented:

"Dani, may your cup runneth over, goodness and mercy shall follow you all the days of your life 🙏💖💖💖."

Lhaddie Francaa commented:

"I’m speechless at this moment🥺, Dani God bless you soooo muchhh😭🙏💖."

Dancegod Lloyd recounts how Afronita joined DWP

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dancegod Lloyd shared how he recruited Afronita for the DWP Academy.

The dancer said they met at a food joint when she was 12 years old and she expressed her interest in dancing.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh