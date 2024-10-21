A cousin of Maame Dwomoh Boaten, who died in the East Legon accident, has gone public on the issue

In a video, he expressed pain that his relative was no more and opened up about what type of person Maame Dwomoh Boaten was

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video expressed condolences to the grieving families

A relative of Maame Dwomoh Boaten, one of the 12-year-old girls who lost their lives in a crash in East Legon involving Prophet Salifu Amoako's 16-year-old son, has eulogised his departed family member.

In a video, the young man who spoke on the sidelines of the vigil held to honour the memory of Justine Agbenu and Maame Dwomoh Boaten identified himself as the cousin of Maame Dwomoh Boaten.

A relative of Maame Dwomoh Boateng recalls fond memories of the late 12-year-old. Photo credit: @SIKAOFFICIAL1/x @pinkdahlia'/Facebook

Looking visibly sad, the young man expressed grief at losing his cousin, adding that it was a difficult moment for the family.

He described Maame Dwomoh Boaten as a quiet type and recalled the fond memories they shared together.

"The vigil brought back memories; it made me remember what she was like at home. When the balloons went up, memories of her rushed to me.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 6000 likes and 40 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians console the grieving families

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video consoled the grieving families on their loss.

Moh Dris commented:

"Yeah when you study Maame she will be quiet person."

THE KING OF THE SPIRITS indicated:

"Protect your family from calamity, some are preventable."

Ansong reacted:

"Overspeeding aoww God please have mercy on us."

Minixarena added:

"Awwn ! Obi Ba 9 months ! People should stay with their 24/7 cuz they can choose join their kids or overthinking will lead to many things . I have seen some b4 . Is not easy ooo, 3nto woa."

MODA added:

"Awww, may God protect the rest of us"

Salifu Amoako scolds church members

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako slammed his congregants during a sermon on Sunday, October 20, 2024, for trying to cause mayhem in the wake of his arrest and court hearing.

In a video, Bishop Amoako expressed deep disappointment in their actions, labelling this as a disgrace.

He further warned his congregation to distance themselves from his legal matters, suggesting that their well-intentioned interference was causing more harm than good.

