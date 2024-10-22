Afrodancehall and Afropop star Stonebwoy, shared the new publication on social media ahead the album's release

The post has garnered significant traction on social media considering the drama surrounding his previous publication on the platform

Social media has been awash with commentary from fans about the new publication

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The frenzy surrounding Stonebwoy's upcoming sixth atudio album is picking up ahead of its immientt release.

In his recent interview for the Grammys, Stonebwoy talked more about the album's backstory.

Stonebwoy Photo source: X/Stonebwoy

Source: Twitter

The Jejereje hitmaker emphasised that Up and Runnin6 is an extension of his high striding 5th Dimension album.

The crutically acclaimed album had songs like Manodzi featuring Angelique Kidjo and other guest features from Stormzy.

According to Stonebwoy, his sixth studio album carries an incredible mix of variety and uniqueness.

It features collaborators worldwide, including Ghana's Larruso, Nigeria's Duncan Mighty, London's Amaria BB, Bonaire Island's IR Sais, and South Florida's Kaylan Arnold.

Speaking to Blossom Maduafokwa for the Grammys, Stonebwoy said,

"UP & RUNNIN6 is also very present, but it taps into the original African sounds that a lot of people have been missing. I decided to tap into that energy to bring back some originality and remind us of the times before."

He further argued that his direction stems from a realisation about the authenticity currently been longed for by music listeners.

"I think the feeling has been that Ghanaians would love to hear some authentic Ghanaian style coupled up with today's sound. I realized that the people needed some nostalgic feeling, an authentic feeling. And we can use "JEJEREJE" as a very typical example of "African sound." This is what the world wants to listen to right now, especially Africans globally."

King Promise sets eyes on Grammy nominations Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that King Promise had shared his hopes to earn a nomination at the upcoming Grammy Awards.

The Ghanaian singer is seeking nominations in three major Grammy award categories. He has submitted his 12-track True To Self album for consideration for the Album of the Year and Best Global Music Album award.

Apart from his album, King Promise hopes Paranoid, Paris, and Perfect Combi will earn a spot in the Best African Music Performance category.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh