A Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) student has proven to be a problem solver after he announced a new innovation.

Abdul Latif, a third-year Business Information Technology student, has designed an all-in-one delivery service mobile App (UXIBOX) aimed at transforming E-Commerce in Ghana.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the page of @VOICE_of_KNUST on X, it was revealed that the Application has been approved by Android and IOS mobile App stores.

"Abdul Latif, a third-year Business Information Technology student of KNUST, has developed an all-in-one delivery service mobile App (UXIBOX) to transform E-Commerce in GhanaThe Application has been approved by Android and IOS mobile App stores. It offers a convenient and reliable shopping platform for various products and delivery services." the post read.

Ghanaains commend him

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the post praised the intelligent KNUST student for his innovation.

@SolomonAbugah stated:

Nice one, the real degree is a substance of ability and change in you.

@DamnitBiggie reacted:

Lmfao where are the Computer Science students at

@ennobled247 commented:

E hard oo, and the computer science students rather are selling sneakers and Kirkland on campus, doing motor and in-person deliveries and services

@Christherizz18 reacted:

Chale e force

@AbenaBonney20 stated:

Wow that's awesome

