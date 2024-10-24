MOG Beatz's remarks at a recent event have broached conversations about music producers and their earning potential

This comes after the producer disclosed the colossal amount he was paid for an upcoming project

The video of him speaking about this high-end gig has garnered significant traction on social media

Ghanaian producer John Dosunmu-Mensah, popularly known as MOG Beatz, has opened up about his biggest payout.

As one of Ghana's most decorated producers, MOG Beatz specializes in Afro-pop, Hip hop, Afrobeats, R&B, Hiplife, Fuji and Highlife.

His first track for Sarkodie, RNS, became an instant fan favourite, influencing his longstanding and fruitful relationship with the rapper.

In Ghana, MOG Beatz has worked with artistes like Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale and Kuami Eugene.

The 30-year-old producer also has production credits on some of Afrobeat's biggest jams, including Kizz Daniel's My G and Mr Eazi's Nobody.

In a recent interview, MOG Beatz discussed his highest-paid gig as a music producer. The hitmaker established that he was paid around GH₵626k for a recent project.

He refrained from giving details about the project but established that it would be released soon.

Fans react to MOG Beatz's remarks

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to MOG Beatz's remarks about his earning potential.

@eddiedmixo said:

"Sark will definitely not be the one"

OgPrinceee wrote:

"Maybe kizzdaniel or the bob marley project gig"

@Kim43881375 remarked:

"It’s even small lol. International sound engineers like ATL Jacob and others are paid $200,000 and above for just a single beat"

ArnoldLilbby noted:

"Maybe you should take your currency signs lessons seriously 😒 Why would you use the EURO sign and type pounds??"

@revvyderhymes

"This guy too dey take waaa"

MOG Beatz threatens DWP Academy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that MOG Beatz had expressed his frustrations against some members of the DWP Academy, whom he described as fraudulent.

According to the producer, DWP Academy was paid some money to deliver promotional services for his latest song, yet the terms of their agreement weren't followed to the letter.

The producer gave the leadership of the academy 24 hours to respect the terms of the agreement in full, stating his readiness to settle the issue in court.

