Kuami Eugene Joins Empress Gifty At Her Birthday Celebration, Perform Watch Me Together
- Ghanaian gospel singer Empress Gifty Adorye celebrated her birthday this year on Friday, October 25
- The Watch Me hitmaker marked her new milestone with a select few celebrities for her birthday
- Her performance with Kuami Eugene at the star-studded event has garnered significant traction on social media
Ghanaian singer Empress Gifty marked her 42nd birthday in a grand style as celebrities joined her in Accra for a celebration.
Akumaa Mama Zimbi, Kuami Eugene and several other stars were spotted in a hearty mood at the event.
Kuami Eugene, who was the brain behind the singer's latest track, arrived at the venue in a white outfit over knee-long big cartoonish boots.
Empress Gifty and Kuami Eugene perform together
At the event, Empress Gifty invited Kuami Eugene on stage to perform her trending new single, Watch Me.
This is the first time the duo are performing the song together. Kuami Eugene, who touts himself as the songwriter of the latest hit, mesmerised scores of fans with his performance.
Akumaa Mama Zimbi and other guests were spotted dancing as they performed.
Kuami Eugene and Empress Gifty thrill fans
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Kuami Eugene and Empress Gifty's performance.
afraaso_coutoure said:
Awww this is beautiful empress you blessed
linus_afriyie wrote:
Protect Kuame Eugene at all cost 🔥🔥
thenaana_pee remarked:
Why do I feel like He wrote the song
nana_kwame__jnr noted:
Kwame has a nice voice paaaaooo
thenaana_pee commented:
mzgee_official shared:
Our award winning song this year…. Gospel artists of the year… empress Gifty 👍
myzzamoa added:
"Kuame Eugene i want to marry you😂…. Gosh you’re too gifted and talented, you deliver effortlessly🔥🔥🔥…This is beautiful to watch❤️❤️❤️❤️"
Empress Gifty and Obaapa Gifty perform duet
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Empress Gifty and Obaapa Christy performed a duet at Fotocopy's star-studded 11th birthday party.
The two singers sang M'ate W'ase, one of Ghana's favourite gospel classics from Obaapa Christy's catalogue, which made Obaapa Christy emotional.
