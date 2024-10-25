Empress Gifty held a brunch at the EMS Event Center in Agbogba to celebrate her 42nd birthday on October 25, 2024

The Watch Me hitmaker, in a video, gifted cash in envelopes to some gospel music legends at the plush event

Many fans flooded the comment section to praise Empress Gifty for honouring the gospel music legends

Ghanaian gospel musician and TV show host Empress Gifty celebrated her 42nd birthday on Friday, October 25, 2024.

Empress Gifty dashes cash in envelopes to gospel music legends at her plush 42nd birthday brunch. Photo source: @empress_gifty

Source: Instagram

The gospel singer held a brunch at the EMS Event Centre in Agbogba to mark her new milestone. Her family and friends attended the plush private event.

Influential personalities in the Ghanaian entertainment industry, including Kuami Eugene, Akumaa Mama Zimbi, Nana Romeo and Akwasi Ernest, were also in attendance.

Empress Gifty and Kuami Eugene serenaded the event attendees with a music catalogue, including the former's recently released Watch Me song.

Empress Gifty gifts gospel legends cash

In a series of social media videos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Empress Gifty halted the birthday celebrations to honour some gospel music legends who attended the event.

In the middle of the celebratory event, the gospel musician handed out cash in envelopes to the legends, including the former Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGHA) president Diana Hopeson, Mary Ghansah, Georgia Adjei and others for paving the way for her and her colleagues in the industry.

The gospel music legends expressed their gratitude to Empress Gifty and later gathered around to pray for her as she celebrated a new year in her life.

Watch the videos below:

Fans praise Empress Gifty for her gesture

Many fans flooded the comment section to praise Empress Gifty for honouring the gospel music legends with money. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

bettyteta_frempong commented:

"God bless you, Empress 🙌❤️."

stella_shares commented:

"God bless her ❤️."

classic_hands_catering commented:

"Why won't God bless you?👏❤️❤️❤️❤️."

classic_hands_catering commented:

"Awwwhh Auntie Gifty, God bless u for honouring those who paved the way."

ama4353 commented:

"Hrrrrrr Empress this is so touching and I tap into this blessing that one day I will do same for my people.God bless you Empress.🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️❤️❤️."

lamisigmb commented:

"God bless her👏👏."

Empress Gifty and Obaapa Gifty perform duet

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Empress Gifty and Obaapa Christy performed a duet at Fotocopy's star-studded 11th birthday party.

The two singers sang M'ate W'ase, one of Ghana's favourite gospel classics from Obaapa Christy's catalogue, which made Obaapa Christy emotional.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh