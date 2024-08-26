Ship Dealer, in a trending video, was spotted throwing many cedi notes on Kuami Eugene while he was on stage

The singer thrilled many music lovers with a catalogue of hit songs at a private event in Accra at the weekend

The video gathered reactions from many people who thronged the comments section to share their opinions

Ghanaian media personality and self-proclaimed millionaire Ship Dealer garnered attention after a video of him and singer Kuami Eugene surfaced on social media.

Ship Dealer sprays cash on Kuami Eugene during his music performance. Photo source: @stylyrr @KuamiEugene

Ship Dealer sprays cash on Kuami Eugene

Kuami Eugene performed at a recent music event at the Mad Club in East Legon, Accra, on Saturday, August 24, 2024.

During his stage performance, the singer delighted the crowd with a catalogue of his popular songs. His performance also caught the attention of many influential Ghanaian personalities, including Ship Dealer, who attended the event.

In a video shared on Instagram by the blog page Ameyaw TV, Ship Dealer was spotted mounting the stage as the singer performed his verse on DJ Vyrusky's 2017 smash hit single Adwenfi, which also features dancehall artiste Shatta Wale.

Impressed and entertained by Kuami Eugene's performance, the self-proclaimed richest man in Ghana reached into his pocket and took many GH₵10 cedis notes to spray on the singer.

Ship Dealer also showcased some of his hilarious dance moves on stage as Kuami Eugene paused his show to serenade him with praise for the wholesome gesture and for supporting his craft at the event.

Watch the video below:

Fans hail Ship Dealer for spraying cash

The video of Ship Dealer spraying cash on Kuami Eugene got reactions on social media. Many fans hailed Ship Dealer for his wealth, while others found his actions amusing.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below:

competent_gh commented:

"Ebe trap oo he go go take back stage😂😂😂."

yochaledotcom commented:

"The richest man in Ghana 🇬🇭."

empress_hajia_getrich commented:

"New way of spraying money 😂😂."

rexford_44

"Waaawo nice 👍."

iambokity commented:

"😂😂richest of richest 😂😂😂😂 he Dey dance like Kennedy agyapong 😂."

7riches_ commented:

"Proper example of fake to make ampa 😂😂😂."

Ship Dealer spotted buying roadside food

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ship Dealer was spotted in a long queue, waiting to purchase food at a local vendor.

Sports Journalist Saddick Adams took to social media to share the video, prompting reactions from some Ghanaians.

Many netizens expressed genuine surprise to see the self-proclaimed richest man buying food at the roadside stall.

