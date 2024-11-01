Stonebwoy joined Davido and Rubi Rose as they dined together at a restaurant in Accra on Thursday, October 31, 2024

The dancehall musician and Davido were spotted jamming to the former's Jiggle and Whine collaboration with Spice

Many fans thronged to the comment section to share mixed reactions to the videos of Stonebwoy and Davido dining

Musicians Stonebwoy and Davido caught attention on social media after they were spotted dining with American rapper Rubi Rose at a restaurant in Accra on Thursday, October 31, 2024.

Stonebwoy and Davido dine at a restaurant

In a series of videos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Stonebwoy joined Davido, Rubi Rose and their entourage at a restaurant a few hours after the female rapper arrived in Ghana for her performance at the Accra Halloween Party.

The Ghanaian dancehall musician, who recently performed at former footballer Seyi Emmanuel Adebayor's silver jubilee celebration event at his residence in Lome, Togo, conversed with the crew as they enjoyed their meal.

Davido proceeded to shake their dining table as the DJ at the restaurant played Stonebwoy's Jiggle and Whine collaboration with Spice, which was featured on the Up and Runnin6 album in the background.

The BHIM Nation leader later performed a freestyle of the song and received cheers from some members of Davido's entourage before recording a video of himself and the CEO of the Davido Music Worldwide record label as they had fun.

Stonebwoy and Davido stir reactions

The video of Stonebwoy and Davido dining at the restaurant triggered mixed reactions from fans. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

The Bag commented:

"Davido and Stonebwoy are like Sarkodie and Air Force 1 😎."

COACH commented:

"So Davido turn God for Stonebwoy and his fans…….GH."

Ericuz said:

"I really love the chemistry between Stonebwoy and Davido."

Mia Kaylee Melissa commented:

"Davido with no table manners sometimes 😜."

Deekay said:

"This life, you for make money big man dey hit table no body talk ooo if na me 🏆😹😹💔."

Domoko Domoko Emmanul said:

"Stonebwoy is living Alidu's dream 😂😂."

Pages commented:

"Stone will be like, Ad3n akora wei wagyimi anaa😹💔."

QwecciNipples remarked:

"Was Davido shouting Paah Paah Paah? 😂😂😂 by now, Stonebwoy is hurt 😂."

Davido eats Fufu and light soup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Davido was spotted hanging out with musician Showboy in his hotel suite.

The Nigerian musician later ordered and consumed a bowl of Fufu and light soup with crabs and plenty of meat.

