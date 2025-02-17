The late Nana Pooley's painful and violent death continues to haunt many fans of Kumasi Asante Kotoko

Ship Dealer recently attended an event in memory of the late Kotoko super fan with his colleague Bright Kankam Boadu

The media personality shared an inspiring tribute honouring the late fan and advised irate fans to backtrack on their payback intentions

Ghanaian media personality Ship Dealer was among several Kotoko supporters who attended Nana Pooley's memorial vigil.

Francis Yaw Frimpong, popularly known as Nana Pooley was fatally knifed to death in Nsoatre during a Ghanaian Premier League fixture between Nsoatreman FC and Asante Kotoko on February 2.

The Police have launched an investigation into the gruesome killing. So far, six suspects have been arrested and questioned, including the former Sunyani West MP Ignatius Baffour Awuah, the bankroller of Nsoatreman FC.

Pooley's death has stoked anger in the football community. Scores of football fans from different clubs have joined the cause for the Ghana Football Association to take immediate reforms to ensure the league becomes safer for stakeholders.

At a recent event in honour of the late Pooley, Ship Dealer expressed his frustrations about the killing.

The comic media personality established that Pooley was a devout supporter and described him as the biggest promoter of Asante Kotoko games, including the very one in Nsoatre that claimed his life.

"What pains me the most is that he promoted that match for it to be 'wested to wested'," he said.

"I plead with everyone to exercise patience. All the many Kumasi fans who have vowed to storm Nsoatre for payback must know that it is not necessary. Our hearts need to be calm. God says patience is more beneficial than revenge," Ship Dealer added with a vow that faithful Kotoko supporters will always be celebrated.

Reactions to Ship Dealer's Nana Pooley tribute

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Ship Dealer's tribute to Pooley and his advice to the aggrieved fans.

Bononiba Nana Agyei sikafoɔ said:

"Man of integrity, wisdom and knowledge. Well talked, boss. We all condemn that violence, but we are all seeking for peace, harmony together as one."

ferdinand wrote:

"I salute this guy for the first time. Ship Dealer all the way."

Abu3ka🤴👺 remarked:

"I wasn’t paying attention when the video started, but immediately I heard “in honest” I knew it was Ship Dealer talking 😂😂💔."

Nana Ofori noted:

"Piaaaaw, The richest man in the world."

Francisca Ampon added:

"So far, he's the only wise person in Kumasi."

Kotoko supporters appeal to Antoa shrine

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that aggrieved Kotoko supporters had called on the gods of the Antoa River to seek justice on behalf of the late Nana Pooley.

This comes after the police launched an investigation into the gruesome killing of the renowned Kotoko faithful.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

