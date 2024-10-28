Ghanaian model Akwasi Kardashian, who launched a GH¢700k fundraiser to help battle his kidney issues, has reportedly died

Bloggers who shared the effeminate socialite's health troubles online confirmed his sad demise

Fans have taken to social media to share their tributes in honour of Akwasi Kardashian while they talk about his fame to rags story

Ghanaian socialite and model Akwasi Kardashian has reportedly passed on after his battle with kidney issues.

The internet sensation known for his unapologetic, effeminate character and fashion style was often spotted at high-flying events in Accra.

On October 28, Blogger Sammykay confirmed the news of Akwasi Kardashian's demise on social media.

Akwasi Kardashian cries

In April this year, footage of Akwasi Kardashian on a dialysis machine crying for help surfaced on social media.

Speaking to Sammykay, Akwasi Kardashian shed tears as he recounted his dire condition and the expensive nature of his treatment.

He said a chronic battle with high blood pressure, which caused him to vomit after every meal, preceded his kidney failure diagnosis.

Akwasi Kardashian was admitted into the emergency ward at Ridge Hospital. He requested an amount of GH¢700,000 in order to undergo a kidney transplant.

It's unclear how much the deceased viral star raised and whether he was operated on before his demise.

Netizens react to Akwasi Kardashian's death

Akwasi Kardashian, often referred to as Ghana's male Barbie doll, had garnered a questionable reputation online. Since his sudden demise, the internet has been awash with comments.

hajiaofficial said:

"Oh hmmm so now how he go dey explain to God that he was once a way woman hmmm"

allenkobby wrote:

"They didn't save one of their own. At least he had time to ask for forgiveness from God. May He RIP"

theofficialyaasante noted:

"Oooh this the guy from GH queens? May he rest in peace 🙏🏾 ( also why you use this pic? I get it but it’s not cool)"

Moesha Boduong suffers stroke

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that renowned actress Moesha Boduong had suffered a debilitating stroke, leaving her paralysed and unable to walk for several months.

Footage of the actress arriving in church for prayers left many fans disturbed as they weighed in on her career.

