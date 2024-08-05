Prophet Adom Kyei Duah has issued a stern warning to the Christian Council of Ghana for meddling in his affairs

The Christian Council recently released a statement in relation to Adom Kyei Duah's recent claim of replacing Jesus' portrait with his image

But in a video, the Philadelphia Movement leader declared that he would collapse churches of the Christian Council leaders if they do not retract the statement in 40 days

Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei Duah, leader of the Believers Worship Centre, a.k.a. Philadelphia Movement, has sternly warned the Christian Council of Ghana.

The warning comes after the Christian Council issued a statement cautioning Ghanaians against a recent claim by Adom Kyei.

A few weeks ago, Adom Kyei made a startling announcement, claiming he had received divine instructions to replace all images of Jesus Christ with his face for the next 500 years

Adom Kyei Sends Strong Warning To Christian Council For Calling Him A False Prophet Photo source: Believers Worship Centre

Source: Facebook

Listen to me, for the next 500 years, the images of Jesus you see on calendars and in pictures around. I have been instructed to replace it with my face," he stated, causing a stir among believers and non-believers alike.

In response to this declaration, the Christian Council of Ghana released a press statement titled "Beware of False Teachers and Messiahs," effectively denouncing the Philadelphia Movement leader's claims.

Adom Kyei Duah warns the Christian Council

Not one to back down, the prophet who recently cautioned his church members against making him a demi-god has released a video response, directly addressing the Christian Council with what he describes as a "strong warning."

In the video, he asked the Christian Council to retract the negative statement about him or face his wrath.

According to him, he had given the council 40 days to do what was necessary or face the consequences of their actions. He explained that if they failed to do so, he would ensure that their churches collapsed.

Watch the video below:

Adom Kyei Duah's mansion trends online

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh recently reported that Adom Kyei-Duah had trended after a video of his luxurious mansion captured at night surfaced online.

The viral clip showed the gold gates, the well-designed walls, the well-lit compound, and the well-gardened space outside made the mansion beautiful.

The video excited many people, who talked about how beautiful the mansion looked, while others talked about his educational journey.

Source: YEN.com.gh