Overwatch voice actors: Meet the talented stars behind your favourite characters

Since its release in 2016 by Blizzard Entertainment, Overwatch has won the hearts of gamers globally. At the heart of this vibrant world is the brilliance of its voice actors, who bring each hero to life. From battle-hardened warriors to enigmatic rogues, the Overwatch voice actors have become as iconic as the characters themselves.

Benz Antoine, Charlet Chung, and Matilda Smedius are some of the Overwatch voice actors. Photo: @benzantoineofficial, @charletchung, @msmedius on Instagram (modified by author)

Overwatch is a team-based hero shooter set in a future that has suffered the disastrous repercussions of advanced robot technology. The task force 'Overwatch' has made it their mission to restore order and end the robot uprising. But who are the voices behind the characters? Take a look at Overwatch voice actors and their roles.

Overwatch voice actors

Overwatch allows players to engage in 5v5 high-octane warfare with over 30 heroes, maps, and game styles. They can also fight as a time-jumping freedom fighter, a gunslinging outlaw, or an advanced AI robot. Here is a list of the voice actors behind your favourite Overwatch characters.

1. Aysha Selim as Ana

Aysha Selim in a black leather jacket (L) and her character Ana in full armour. Photo: @anaamari_egypt, @washjustice on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Aysha Selim

Aysha Selim Place of birth: Cairo, Egypt

Cairo, Egypt Years active: 1998–present

Who is Ana, the Overwatch voice actor? Aysha Selim is the voice behind Ana, the wise and battle-scarred sniper from Egypt. She is one of Overwatch's original voice actors.

Ana Amari, who came from a long line of war veterans, was the world's greatest sniper. She is determined to use her expertise to defend her home and friends. Ana's voice conveys both authority and kindness.

Aysha's performance highlights Ana's multidimensional personality: forceful yet nurturing, strategic yet empathetic. Ana's characterisation has solidified her as one of the game's most beloved support heroes.

2. Benz Antoine as Baptiste

Benz Antoine in a brown jacket (L) and his character Baptiste in full armour. Photo: @benzantoineofficial, @kin.flags on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Benz Antoine

Benz Antoine Date of birth: 22 June 1972

22 June 1972 Years active: 1997–present

Benz Antoine brings warmth and charm to Baptiste, the elite Haitian military medic with a mysterious past. He is best known for appearing in Death Race and Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

Previously on the wrong side of Overwatch history, Baptiste felt dissatisfied with the missions he had undertaken for easy money and quickly turned a new leaf. The ex-Talon soldier now employs his healing and fighting skills as needed.

The Baptiste voice actor has received praise for his ability to capture Baptiste's moral struggles and redemption. His smooth and calming tone embodies Baptiste's role as a healer and fighter, adding emotional depth to the character.

3. Carolina Ravassa as Sombra

Carolina Ravassa in a floral dress (L) and her character Sombra in a purple costume. Photo: @owcavalry, @ravassa on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Carolina Ravassa

Carolina Ravassa Date of birth: 15 June 1985

15 June 1985 Years active: 2009–present

Colombian actress Carolina Ravassa voices hacker Sombra. She has also been featured as Taliana Martinez in GTA 5 and Raze in Valorant. Ravassa is known for her unpredictable antics and quick wit. Her bilingual delivery in English and Spanish adds to Sombra's authenticity and uniqueness.

Sombra, who works with Talon, is one of the world's most infamous hackers. She gathers information to use against those in positions of power and consistently pursues her agenda.

Fans of Overwatch voice actor Sombra admire her light-hearted tone, which complements her sly demeanour and ability to cause trouble.

4. Jennifer Hale as Ashe

Jennifer Hale possing for a pic (L) and her character Ashe in a pink and blue costume. Photo: @jhalegram, @thed.vawaifu on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Jennifer Hale

Jennifer Hale Place of birth: Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada

Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada Years active: 1988–present

Jennifer Hale, the Canadian-American actress who voices Deadlock Gang leader Ashe, has a remarkably lengthy and diverse career that goes far beyond Overwatch. She has been featured in animations such as The Powerpuff Girls and The Legend of Korra.

This courageous gunslinger is a notorious figure in the hidden criminal underworld. She is calculating and ambitious and follows her own set of rules, which include not breaking the law, keeping her word, and punishing betrayal.

5. Chris Metzen as Bastion

Christ Metzen is sitting on a couch (L), and his character Bastion is wearing a Pirate Ship skin (R). Photo: @r_e_t_r_o_g_a_m_e_r, @washjustice on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Christopher Vincent Metzen

Christopher Vincent Metzen Date of birth: 22 November 1973

22 November 1973 Years active: 1993–present

Despite Bastion's robotic nature, which prevents him from speaking coherently, it is worth mentioning that he has a voice actor: Blizzard legend Chris Metzen. Of course, his speech has been distorted with audio effects, making it hard to recognise him.

Chris is renowned for developing the universes and screenplays for Blizzard's StarCraft, Diablo, and Warcraft franchises. He also voices the iconic orc Thrall in the Warcraft games.

In Overwatch, Bastion, who was left to rust following the Omnic Crisis, is now intrigued by the new world he has awoken. He is fascinated by nature and is determined to assist the humans he once fought - all with his bird, Ganymede, by his side.

6. Matilda Smedius as Brigitte

Matilda Snedius in a flannel shirt (L) and her character Brigitte in a yellow and blue attire. Photo: @msmedius, @deviantart_fanart on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Matilda Smedius

Matilda Smedius Date of birth: 12 May 1997

12 May 1997 Years active: 2003–present

Matilda Smedius voices Honourable Brigitte. The Swedish Overwatch voice actor has worked in the entertainment industry since a tender age, making her breakthrough with Blizzard. Inspired by Reinhardt, her grandfather, Brigitte is motivated by her honour and seeks to safeguard those in need.

7. Matthew Mercer as Cole Cassidy

Matthew Mercer takes a selfie (L) and his character Cassidy in full armour. Photo: @matthewmercervo, @symmatica on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Matthew Christopher Miller

Matthew Christopher Miller Place of birth : Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, United States

: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, United States Years active: 2004–present

Cassidy is voiced by seasoned anime dub actor Matthew Mercer, who is well-known for his work as Levi's English dub in Attack on Titan. He has a long record of AAA gaming credits, including Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Baldur's Gate 3, Red Dead 2, and Fallout 4.

A member of Ashe's famed Deadlock Gang, Cassidy is a favourite among gamers due to his gunfighting skills. He feels he can rectify his wrongs by fighting only for causes he believes to be just.

8. Charlet Chung as D.Va

Charlet Chung in a black blazer (L) and her character D.Va in a blue, red, and white attire (R). Photo: @charletchung, @fantasyfactoryai on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Chihye "Charlet" Takahashi Chung

Chihye "Charlet" Takahashi Chung Date of birth: 16 February 1983

16 February 1983 Years active: 1988–present

Charlet Chung voices D.Va, a former pro gamer turned mech pilot. Charlet began her career on the television show Cold Case and went on to star in various acting roles for ABC, Disney, and Fox. She later pursued voice acting, appearing in video games such as Call of Duty, Battlefield, and Overwatch.

D. Va is recognised for her single-handed defence of the South Korean border, thanks to her advanced reflexes and strong senses honed over her professional gaming career.

9. Gaku Space as Genji

Gaku Space in a grey hoody (L) and his character Genji in full armour. Photo: @gakuspace, @dizzlechan on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Gaku Space

Gaku Space Date of birth: 7 July 1979

7 July 1979 Years active: 2008–present

Gaku Space, one of the original Overwatch voice actors, voices cyborg ninja Genji. Although Gaku is best recognised for his work on Overwatch, he also portrayed the lead in the live-action series Street Fighter: Assassin's Fist.

After narrowly escaping death at the hands of his brother, Genji was given robotic enhancements to help him survive. Struggling with these physical changes, the ninja found inner peace while studying with a monk. He now fights for justice and a better society.

10. Jeannie Bolet as Echo

Jeannie Bolet in a burnt orange top (L) and her character Echo in a grey and purple costume (R). Photo: @jeanniebolet, @bastioncasserole on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Jeannie Bolet

Place of birth: Liverpool, United Kingdom

Years active: 2006–present

Echo, the adaptive AI hero, is voiced by Jeannie Bolet. Although the actor's voice has been modified to sound more robotic, you can still recognise her. Bolet has also made multiple cameos on Grey's Anatomy.

Cassidy freed Echo from military quarantine and invited her to join him in the fight to save the world. Echo is designed to learn by observation, leaving everyone wondering where her newfound freedom will lead her. Bolet's calming but futuristic tone symbolises Echo's advanced technology and mission to help humanity.

11. Sahr Ngaujah as Doomfist

Sahr Ngaujah in a white shirt (L) and his character Doomfist in a golden costume. Photo: @sahrngaujah on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Michael Sahr Ngaujah

Michael Sahr Ngaujah Date of birth: 7 September 1976

7 September 1976 Years active: 1991–present

Sahr Ngaujah, an actor and filmmaker known for his roles in Luke Cage, Stomp the Yard, Money Monster, and The Signal, voices the formidable Nigerian mercenary Doomfist.

The born leader rose through the ranks of Talon ranks, slaying the previous Doomfist and claiming his title, and now intends to start a new global conflict for unknown reasons.

12. Paul Nakauchi as Hanzo

Paul Nakauchi smiling in glasses (L) and his character Hanzo in full armour (R). Photo: @paulnakauchi, @not.hermes on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Paul Nakauchi

Paul Nakauchi Date of birth: 19 April 1959

19 April 1959 Years active: 1990–present

Paul Nakauchi, widely known for his work on Dishonoured: Death of the Outsider and Telltale's Game of Thrones, is among the Overwatch voice actors. He lends his voice to the skilled bowman and assassin Hanzo. He has also been featured in Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Boy and the Heron.

After their confrontation, Hanzo, who is Genji's brother, becomes terrified and flees to seek punishment for his conduct. Now that he knows his brother lives on, he is determined to prove himself and regain his honour.

What is the importance of female voices in Overwatch?

Female voice actors in Overwatch contribute significantly to the game's diversity and representation. Each actress brings a distinct perspective, ensuring each female hero feels multifaceted and authentic. From the caring Ana to the cunning Sombra, these women have set the bar for voice acting in gaming.

Which Overwatch voice actor died?

In recent years, the Overwatch cast has lost two voice actors: Roberto Draghetti, the Italian voice actor for Soldier 76, and Christiane Louise de Paula da Silva, who provided the voice of Mercy in the Brazilian Portuguese dubbing.

Overwatch voice actors are an excellent illustration of how vocal performances can elevate a game. These exceptional performers provide voices and give characters personality, authenticity, and emotion, leaving a lasting impression on gamers.

