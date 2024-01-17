30 hottest black female celebrities who are taking over the world

Black women are making significant strides in various fields. These influential figures are not just celebrities but trailblazers changing the world with their talent, charisma, and dedication. Aside from their professions, these stars are renowned for their hot looks. But with an extensive list to choose from, who are the hottest black female celebrities?

Hottest black female celebrities are making significant strides with their talent and charisma. In the business world, they are leading the way as entrepreneurs, entertainers, CEOs, and leaders. Their success stories are inspiring to the younger generation.

30 hottest black female celebrities

Many beautiful black female celebrities are making significant strides in various fields. Their looks are just as diverse and influential as their talents. These women are known not only for their physical beauty but also for their style, grace, and the powerful aura they exude.

The list below is subjective and is not in any particular order. The term “hottest” used in this article is subjective and based on factors such as talent, influence, and popularity, not just physical appearance

1. Beyonce

Date of birth: 4 September 1981

4 September 1981 Place of birth: Houston, Texas, US

Houston, Texas, US Profession: Singer, songwriter, dancer, record producer

Beyonce is among the top singers and black female celebrities ever. Her global popularity as an entertainer is a testament to her universal appeal, with her art resonating with millions across the globe.

2. Rihanna

Date of birth: 20 February 1988

20 February 1988 Place of birth: Saint Michael, Barbados

Saint Michael, Barbados Profession: Singer

Rihanna is among the top famous black female celebrities. She is a multi-platinum-selling artist and recipient of numerous awards. Rihanna is also one of the most alluring women in the entertainment industry due to her looks.

3. Solange

Date of birth: 24 June 1986

24 June 1986 Place of birth: Houston, Texas, US

Houston, Texas, US Profession: Singer, songwriter, dancer, actress

Solange Knowles is renowned as Beyonce's younger sibling. She has shown keen interest in music, stepping out of her sister's shadow and releasing her solo works.

4. Nathalie Emmanuel

Date of birth: 2 March 1989

2 March 1989 Place of birth: Southend-on-Sea, United Kingdom

Southend-on-Sea, United Kingdom Profession: Actress

Nathalie Joanne Emmanuel gained international recognition for her role as Missandei in the HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones. She has also appeared in some of the Fast & Furious films and had a role in Army of Thieves.

5. Zoe Saldana

Date of birth: 19 June 1978

19 June 1978 Place of birth: Passaic, New Jersey, US

Passaic, New Jersey, US Profession: Actress, dancer

Zoe Yadira Saldaña-Perego, known as Zoe Saldana, is recognised for her work in science fiction film franchises. She has starred in four highest-grossing films, including Avatar, Avatar: The Way of Water, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

6. Cassie

Date of birth: 26 August 1986

26 August 1986 Place of birth: London, Connecticut

London, Connecticut Profession: Singer, dancer, actress, model

Cassie Ventura gained recognition with her debut single, Me & U, in 2006. In addition to her music career, the singer has been featured in films such as Step Up 2: The Streets and The Perfect Match. She has also modelled for brands like Calvin Klein and was the face of Forever 21's 2013 spring collection.

7. Zoe Kravitz

Date of birth: 1 December 1988

1 December 1988 Place of birth: Venice, LA, California, US

Venice, LA, California, US Profession: Actress, singer, model

Zoe Kravitz gained recognition with her roles in blockbuster franchises such as X-Men: First Class, The Divergent Series, and Fantastic Beasts. She is also a fashion model and musician, fronting the band Lolawolf and starring in campaigns for brands like Tiffany & Co. and Calvin Klein.

8. Alicia Keys

Date of birth: 25 January 1981

25 January 1981 Place of birth: Manhattan, New York, US

Manhattan, New York, US Profession: Singer, songwriter, record producer, actress, pianist

Alicia Keys is known for her soulful voice and classical piano skills. She gained international fame with her debut studio album, Songs in A Minor, in 2001, which earned her five Grammy Awards.

9. Kerry Washington

Date of birth: 31 January 1977

31 January 1977 Place of birth: The Bronx, New York, US

The Bronx, New York, US Profession: Actress

Kerry Washington gained public recognition for starring as crisis management expert Olivia Pope in the ABC drama series Scandal. Time magazine included her in its Time 100 list of most influential people in 2014.

10. Meagan Good

Date of birth: 8 August 1981

8 August 1981 Place of birth: Panorama City, LA, California, US

Panorama City, LA, California, US Profession: Actress, producer, director

Meagan Good first gained critical attention for her role in the film Eve's Bayou. She had further roles in the movie Deliver Us from Eva, Roll Bounce, Stomp the Yard, and Think Like a Man. Apart from acting, Meagan Good is also a producer and director.

11. Halle Berry

Date of birth: 14 August 1966

14 August 1966 Place of birth: Cleveland, Ohio, US

Cleveland, Ohio, US Profession: Actress

Who is the most famous black female actress? Halle Berry is one of the most recognised names in the acting industry. She made history by becoming the first African-American woman to win the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in Monster's Ball.

12. Janelle Monae

Date of birth: 1 December 1985

1 December 1985 Place of birth: Kansas, US

Kansas, US Profession: Singer-songwriter, actress

Janelle Monáe began her music career in 2003 with the release of her demo album, The Audition. Monáe has also starred in various films, including the 2016 flicks Moonlight and Hidden Figures.

13. Ciara

Date of birth: 25 October 1985

25 October 1985 Place of birth: Austin, Texas, US

Austin, Texas, US Profession: Singer

Ciara rose to prominence with her debut studio album, Goodies, in 2004. She has also appeared in films like All You've Got (2006) and That's My Boy (2012).

14. Gabrielle Union

Date of birth: 29 October 1972

29 October 1972 Place of birth: Omaha, Nebraska, US

Omaha, Nebraska, US Profession: Actress

Gabrielle Union gained prominence with roles in films such as She's All That, 10 Things I Hate About You, and Bring It On. She starred in the BET drama series Being Mary Jane, for which she received an NAACP Image Award. She was on Time magazine's list of the 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2020.

15. Kelly Rowland

Date of birth: 11 February 1981

11 February 1981 Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, US

Atlanta, Georgia, US Profession: Singer, songwriter, actress, TV personality

Kelly Rowland rose to fame as a member of Destiny's Child and for her solo career. She is also an actor with roles in films like Freddy vs. Jason and The Seat Filler. The singer has also hosted several television shows, including The Fashion Show and The Voice Australia.

16. Jasmine Tookes

Date of birth: 1 February 1991

1 February 1991 Place of birth: Huntington Beach, California, US

Huntington Beach, California, US Profession: Supermodel

Jasmine Tookes is a former Victoria's Secret Angel who first gained recognition with commercial ad campaigns for UGG Australia and Gap in 2010. Tookes has walked the runways for numerous high-profile designers, including Burberry, Salvatore Ferragamo, Carolina Herrera, Moschino, Ralph Lauren, DKNY, and more.

17. Aja Naomi King

Date of birth: 11 January 1985

11 January 1985 Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, US

Los Angeles, California, US Profession: Actress

Aja Naomi King is an American actress who began her career in guest-starring roles on television. She starred as Cassandra Kopelson in the short-lived The CW medical comedy-drama Emily Owens, MD. She has also starred in films such as Four and Reversion and in the TV drama series How to Get Away with Murder.

18. Quinta Brunson

Date of birth: 21 December 1989

21 December 1989 Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US Profession: Writer, producer, actress, comedian

Quinta Brunson is among young black female celebrities making waves in the entertainment industry. She is best known for creating, executive producing, co-writing, and starring in the ABC comedy series Abbott Elementary.

19. Naomi Campbell

Date of birth: 22 May 1970

22 May 1970 Place of birth: Streatham, United Kingdom

Streatham, United Kingdom Profession: Model

Naomi Campbell is an English model who was one of six models of her generation declared supermodels by the fashion industry and the international press. She was the first black woman to appear as a model on the covers of Time and Vogue France.

20. Rosario Dawson

Date of birth: 9 May 1979

9 May 1979 Place of birth: New York, US

New York, US Profession: Actress

Rosario Dawson has provided voice-over work for various major studios. In 2020, she portrayed Ahsoka Tano in the Star Wars franchise. In 2021, she had roles in the series Young Rock and Dopesick.

21. Chimamanda Ngozi

Date of birth: 15 September 1977

15 September 1977 Place of birth: Enugu, Nigeria

Enugu, Nigeria Profession: Writer

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is known for her novels Purple Hibiscus, Half of a Yellow Sun, and Americanah, as well as her essays and memoirs. She has been recognised with a MacArthur Genius Grant and the PEN Pinter Prize and was listed among BBC's 100 women of 2021. Her influential TED talks include The Danger of A Single Story, and We Should All Be Feminists.

22. Lupita Nyong'o

Date of birth: 1 March 1983

1 March 1983 Place of birth: Mexico City, Mexico

Mexico City, Mexico Profession: Actress

Lupita Nyong'o is among the famous black actresses. She is known for her roles in the films 12 Years a Slave and Black Panther. She was named one of Africa's 50 Most Powerful Women by Forbes and the Most Beautiful Woman in 2014 by People magazine.

23. Jennifer Hudson

Date of birth: 12 September 1981

12 September 1981 Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, US

Chicago, Illinois, US Profession: Singer, actress

Jennifer is famously known as the finalist of American Idol in 2004. Since then, she has had a successful career, winning an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, a BAFTA and a Screen Actors Guild Award. Hudson also won a Grammy for Best R&B Album, served as a coach on The Voice, and hosted The Jennifer Hudson Show in 2022.

24. Oprah Winfrey

Date of birth: 29 January 1954

29 January 1954 Place of birth: Kosciusko, Mississippi, US

Kosciusko, Mississippi, US Profession: Media proprietor, talk show host, actress, producer and philanthropist

Who is the richest black female in the world? Oprah Winfrey, known as the "Queen of All Media", is the wealthiest black female in the world. She is recognised for her long-running talk show and influence in the media industry, including her network, OWN.

25. Laila Ali

Date of birth: 30 December 1977

30 December 1977 Place of birth: Miami Beach, Florida, US

Miami Beach, Florida, US Profession: Boxer

Laila Ali is a world-class athlete, fitness & wellness expert, TV host, cooking enthusiast and daughter of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali. She is a four-time undefeated boxing champion who competed professionally from 1999 to 2007. Laila holds the WBC, WIBA, IWBF, and IBA female super middleweight titles, as well as the IWBF light heavyweight title.

26. Ashleigh Murray

Date of birth: 18 January 1988

18 January 1988 Place of birth: Kansas City, Missouri, US

Kansas City, Missouri, US Profession: Singer and actress

Ashleigh Murray is best known for her role as Josie McCoy, the lead singer of the fictional band Josie and the Pussycats, on The CW television series Riverdale. She has also starred in films such as Deidra & Laney Rob a Train and Valley Girl, among others.

27. Taraji P. Henson

Date of birth: 11 September 1970

11 September 1970 Place of birth: Washington, DC, US

Washington, DC, US Profession: Actress, singer, author

Taraji P. Henson made her breakthrough in the film industry with her role in the 2001 Baby Boy. Taraji also gained recognition for her performances in Hustle & Flow and has starred in the Fox drama series Empire. In 2016, Time named Taraji one of the 100 most influential people in the world.

28. Serena Williams

Date of birth: 26 September 1981

26 September 1981 Place of birth: Saginaw, Michigan, US

Saginaw, Michigan, US Profession: Tennis player

Serena Williams is known for her powerful style of play. She holds an Open Era record of 23 Grand Slam singles titles and is the only player to achieve a career Golden Slam in both singles and doubles.

29. Arlenis Sosa

Date of birth: 7 May 1989

7 May 1989 Place of birth: Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic Profession: Model

Arlenis Sosa is recognised for her work with Lancôme and Victoria's Secret. She has been featured in numerous international fashion editorials and has walked for top designers and fashion houses. In 2008, she became the face of Lancôme.

30. Eva Marcille

Date of birth: 30 October 1984

30 October 1984 Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, US

Los Angeles, California, US Profession: Actress, TV host, model

Eva Marcille gained recognition through America's Next Top Model and has since excelled in modelling, acting, and reality TV. She's known for her roles in Tyler Perry's House of Payne, The Young and the Restless, and The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The hottest black female celebrities comprise a diverse group of talented women who have made significant contributions in various fields. They include personalities from different fields, including acting, music, fashion and business.

