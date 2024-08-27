Stonebwoy has responded to criticism over the comments he made at being snubbed in a Grammys article about essential hiplife artists

The dancehall artist questioned the inclusion of Black Sherif and King Paluta in the list ahead of him despite neither being hiplife musicians

Amid backlash over his remarks, Stonebwoy has gone on to state that he has no personal qualms with the artists named in the Grammys list

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has reacted to the criticism he received after commenting on the recent Grammy hiplife list snub, following an article published on August 19, 2024.

Stonebwoy addresses backlash over Grammys snub comments

In an interview with MC Portfolio, musician Stonebwoy defended his previous comments, stating that he had no personal animosity towards the artistes featured in the Grammys list.

The dancehall artiste had questioned the inclusion of Black Sherif and King Paluta in the list, despite the two artistes not having any background in the hiplife genre.

"I am not against any name that was mentioned that has been mentioned and I stand on facts. The name Stonebwoy cannot be omitted when it comes to the true image of the Ghanaian sound. The list mentioned some artistes that were not part of the hiplife era, which is Black Sherif, our own brother, and King Paluta."

Stonebwoy also stated that the Grammys article was poorly compiled as the Recording Academy failed to do proper research to capture the names of significant pioneers of the hiplife music genre.

According to him, the Grammys article was misleading as it sought to capture the current state of the Ghanaian sound instead of spotlighting the past and present pioneers of the genre.

"I am a son of hiplife today, but it doesn't change the fact that the article wants to capture the Ghanaian sound. The article is capturing the state of Ghanaian sound disguising under hiplife. We know better. We cannot sit here to have our sound captured whereby it takes it all way and comes back to Black Sherif and King Paluta. What are their roles in hiplife? Are they hiplife artistes?"

Stonebwoy: Grammys should acknowledge me

Stonebwoy also said he deserved to be acknowledged on the list as he considered his sound contemporary, like Shatta Wale, Samini, and Sonni Balli, who were all recognised for their contributions to the hiplife genre.

He also stated he was the only Ghanaian artist closer to winning a Grammy than the names featured in the article and did not air his frustration because he wanted the Recording Academy to write an article about him.

Reactions to Stonebwoy's comments over Grammys

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Stonebwoy's remarks.

@PrecociousDore3 commented:

"Stone is making a whole lot of sense but the opana and his squad will make it look someway bi.....maybe eye brofu nu."

@sexy_donn_donn commented:

"He should rest."

@nasiel_von commented:

"Stonebwoy could have just mentioned his hiplife and left it at that for viewers to decide whether excluding his name was invalid."

@eugeneblacq commented:

"Stonebwoy just go talk too much and not make sense trying to convince some people. GRAMMY has lots of write up about you when compared to other Gh artists, so what’s the problem again?"

@IAmKingBello commented:

"The story needs to be told right I guess."

Stonebwoy cries over Grammy hiplife eulogy snub

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy expressed his frustration with the Recording Academy after his name was not acknowledged in an article about artists essential to the hiplife genre.

Following the report published on the Grammys website, the Ghanaian musician heavily criticised the author for publishing a 'half-dozed' article and urged him to do his due diligence in the future.

