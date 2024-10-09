Stonebwoy's Jejereje music video has amassed a million views on YouTube after only two weeks

The dancehall musician released the visual of the song featuring Ginton on September 24

Jejereje's impressive feat on YouTube has garnered reactions from the artist's fans on social media

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy has achieved an impressive feat with his latest song, Jejereje, which features Dutch guitarist and music producer Ginton.

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy's Jejereje music video hits a million views on YouTube. Photo source: @stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

Stonebwoy's Jejereje hits 1 million YouTube views

The official music video for Jejereje, which features a cameo from socialite Sheena Gakpe, has amassed a million views on YouTube after its release on Stonebwoy's channel on September 24, 2024.

The song will be featured on the BHIM Nation boss' upcoming sixth studio album, Up and Running, which will be released on digital music streaming platforms worldwide on Thursday, October 24.

Since Stonebwoy released Jejereje and its music video, directed by Banini, it has become an instant hit and generated much buzz in Ghana and other African countries.

The visual recently claimed the top position on YouTube Ghana and Ghana's Apple Music Top Videos charts (all genres).

Check out the social media post below:

Jejereje music video's YouTube feat excites fans

The news of Stonebwoy's Jejereje music video hitting a million views on YouTube triggered excitement among his supporters on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of their comments.

delali9_samuel commented:

"Arrrbwoy deserve even more than this bro. We don’t appreciate the man. He is so hardworking."

1GADBASIT commented:

"That song has more streams on audiomack pass their whole album."

RABIM3 commented:

"1M if here already. Congratulations 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉❤❤❤❤❤BHIMMMMMMMM🎉🎉🎉❤❤❤❤."

Essex_Favgirl8 commented:

"I’m here for the million views in less than a month."

newmontdenver7141 commented:

"Finally 1 million views 🎉🎈."

cassandradwumah3049 commented:

"1M❤ still trending no. 1 for 13/14 days."

cleveredzornakwameboli5706 commented:

"Who else is excited to see and constantly check to see the song hit 1M views before 2 weeks? Mek we run am ❤."

West Ham features Stonebwoy's Jejereje song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that West Ham United featured Stonebwoy's Jejereje song in a goal celebration video for their attacker Mohammed Kudus.

The Premier League team's video captured Kudus displaying his trademark style of sitting on a chair with his back towards the fans after scoring a goal.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh