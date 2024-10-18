Blakk Rasta has weighed in on Stonebwoy's latest single Jejereje which precedes his 6th studio album The radio presenter said the song's traction couldnt last beyond a week after its release His remarks have garnered significant teaction on social media as fans debate on Jejereje's life cycle Ghanaian reggae luminary and radio presenter Blakk Rasta has opened up about the impact of Stonebwoy's latest release Jejereje. The song released on September 26, enjoyed an exuberant rollout with endorsements top stars inlduing Ivorian star Freddie Meiway and Ghanaian hip-life producer Skrewfaze.

Stonebwoy's music video for Jejereje released a few days after the song went live has registered an jmpresseive 1.2 million hits on YouTube. Despite its strides, some music professionals believe the song failed to live up to its potential. In a recent interview with Joy Prime, Blakk Ratsa spoke about Stonebwoy's Jejerejere saying, “With no disrespect, love, I mean Stonebwoy is my brother, I love him. He knows I love him. ‘Jejereje’ came out. We were all banging on it. I was in Nkroful when it came out. I said 'Wow', this is a great song. I loved the song. After one week, 'Jejereje' has gone to sleep. I love it, I want to see 'Jejereje' go all the way to the top," he said.

Kwame Yogot calls out Stonebwoy Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwame Yogot had joined a growing cabal of critics bashing Stonebwoy's Jejereje. According to Kwame Yogot, Stonebwoy's Jejereje was culled from Mahama Paper track - a queationable assertion which was diuble stamped Sammy Flex.

