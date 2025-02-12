Kwaku Manu called on his colleague Yvonne Nelson at her international school in East Legon Hills

The actor, who now resides in the actress's neighbourhood, took his crew to the school for a guided tour of the educational facility

The actor's stint at the school came with an interaction with the school's pupils and staff working for Yvonne Nelson

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson's international school at East Legon Hills was excited to welcome actor Kwaku Manu for a guided tour.

The Kumawood star, who recently acquired a mansion at East Legon Hills, bragged that he was a proud neighbour of Yvonne Nelson.

The actress, who now acts as the school's founder and proprietor, was elated to welcome Kwaku Manu to the international school.

Kwaku Manu began his tour by congratulating Yvonne Nelson for her constant efforts and investments.

He entered the school's state-of-the-art classrooms, interacted with teachers and attempted to chat with the pupils in English. His attempt backfired, making him resort to the local dialect, Twi,

A highlight of Kwaku Manu's tour was when he met one of Yvonne Nelson's employees, who was the renowned actress's headmaster when she was younger.

Kwaku Manu's visit to Yvonne Nelson's school stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Kwaku Manu's visit to the Yvonne Nelson International School.

@kind1950 said:

"See how Kwaku hugged Yvonne 😂😂. Kwaku is not romantic koraa 😂😂."

@FrancaOwusuansah wrote:

"Yvonne didn't use her money to slay ooo, hmm. Such a beautiful smart intelligent woman. Sis, you will go far🙏 above all she's a proud mother of two from one man gosh, she's a role model 👏👏👏."

@WalterbishopGh noted:

"Wooow! This world is beautiful and simple. She has employed a teacher who once taught her and loook at how humble the man looks. This is life, accept it and move on.❤."

@Linehoh remarked:

"Yvonne, this is just UK standard. You are doing a great job with the kids."

@GiftyMensah-p1r noted:

"Sarkodie 😂 has lost a treasure. Yvonne you have done well. The sisterhood is proud of you."

@ritarasmuss2234 shared:

"Yvonne, you always look beautiful 😍good job and God richly bless you 🙏 ❤️ I will bring my kids from Denmark 🇩🇰 to your school, I love every single thing about your school."

@richmessi299 added:

"This is really beautiful Yvonne. You have really done Well. More blessings to you and your Family. Big thanks to Kwaku Manu TV for letting us know all this."

Kwaku Manu speaks after visiting Sam Jonah's house

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwaku Manu had visited multi-millionaire business mogul Sam Jonah's mansion.

The Kumawood actor described the property as remarkable, noting that the compound spanned approximately eight plots of land in the upscale Airport Residential Area in Accra.

Kwaku Manu expressed how humbled he felt during the visit despite having recently completed his own luxurious home in East Legon Hills.

