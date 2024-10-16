Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa, in a viral video, teased him as he prepared for a class presentation at GIMPA

The musician, who had stayed up all night to prepare for the presentation, looked anxious as he stood in the middle of their home in his formal outfit

Reacting to the video, many Ghanaians expressed their admiration for the couple and the support Louisa often gives Stonebwoy

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy was playfully teased by his wife, Dr. Louisa Satekla, as he prepared for a class presentation at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) in a video.

Stonebwoy gets teased by his wife Dr Louisa in video. Photo source: stonebwoy, drlouisa

Source: Instagram

The video showed the artiste, who had stayed up all night working on his presentation, standing in their home dressed in formal attire.

Stonebwoy appeared a bit anxious, and his wife, Dr Louisa, lightheartedly teased him to ease his nerves. The beautiful moment, which was shared on social media, has since attracted a lot of attention.

Many Ghanaians reacted positively to the video, expressing their admiration for the couple. Many Ghanaians praised Dr Louisa for supporting her husband.

Dr Louisa and Stonebwoy spark reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Alfred@Badecomist Properties said:

"I see respect from their home and union all the time. There’s this video he instructed his daughter to greet his boys before she passes by them. That’s respect you know"

Michael Maximuz wrote:

"His wife bought the school forms for him to go to school, Marry a wife ooo, hmm"

AmgNammy said:

"He cover all the cars not to impress anybody not like like Alidu"

wizzy1__ commented:

"eeeeeiiii I figa say is only me who feels that tension not knowing someone who can perform Infront of millions n see what he is doing"

Stonebwoy to perform at Edebayor's celebration

Stonebwoy has a lot on his plate in October. He will perform at a ceremony organized by a big African footballer.

YEN.com.gh reported that the musician announced in a video that he would perform at Emmanuel Adebayor's jubilee celebration.

Adebayor will hold the event to celebrate his 25th anniversary from October 25 to October 27

Stonebwoy's announcement triggered excitement and anticipation among many fans on social media.

