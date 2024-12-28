Talented Ghanaian dancer, Afronita, received a loud cheer from her coursemates as she stood in front of them to present

One of her coursemates shared the video on their TikTok page, and it showed how elated the students were to have Afronita as part of the class

The video got many people wondering whether the lecturer and the students heard Afronita during her presentation

Famous Ghanaian dancer Afronita was captured making a presentation during lectures at the University of Ghana (UG), Legon.

Afronita makes a presentation in class

One of Afronita's coursemates took to their TikTok page to share an exciting video of her making a presentation during lectures.

In the video, the AfroStar Kids Academy founder stood in the front of the class as she presented what was on her slides.

The class was noisy as her coursemates cheered and hyped her up as she tried to be audible and present her slides.

Afronita was shy as she did her best to present her slides to the lecturer and the class.

Reactions to the video of Afronita presenting in class

Many people in the moment section wondered whether the lectures and the students heard the 21-year-old dancer during her presentation.

Below are the exciting reactions of social media users to the video:

davisnaana107 said:

"You see, she does entertainment at the same time attending school that's good."

NUTIFAFA ❤️💖🌸 said:

"I’m not sure you people heard anything she said😂😂😂 Noise nkoaaa😂😂😂."

Christ_Is_Able🔥🔥 said:

"You people didn’t hear anything 😅😹😹."

Money minded said:

"The lecturer sef no hear anything 😂😂."

International Galaxy 💖🌟💖 said:

"A super star in class 😂💖💖."

Godlina 💖😍💖 said:

"Why are you not concentrating 🤣🤣🤣🤣and worrying our STAR💖💖."

